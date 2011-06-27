Estimated values
2002 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,550
|$2,401
|$2,840
|Clean
|$1,401
|$2,169
|$2,570
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,705
|$2,030
|Rough
|$804
|$1,241
|$1,490
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Pathfinder LE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,220
|$2,654
|Clean
|$1,247
|$2,005
|$2,401
|Average
|$981
|$1,576
|$1,897
|Rough
|$715
|$1,147
|$1,392
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$2,029
|$2,430
|Clean
|$1,132
|$1,833
|$2,199
|Average
|$890
|$1,440
|$1,737
|Rough
|$649
|$1,048
|$1,275
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,114
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,292
|$1,910
|$2,231
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,501
|$1,762
|Rough
|$741
|$1,092
|$1,293
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,289
|$1,952
|$2,293
|Clean
|$1,165
|$1,763
|$2,075
|Average
|$916
|$1,386
|$1,639
|Rough
|$668
|$1,008
|$1,203