Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,377
|$3,538
|$4,206
|Clean
|$2,156
|$3,212
|$3,810
|Average
|$1,713
|$2,560
|$3,017
|Rough
|$1,271
|$1,908
|$2,224
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,280
|$3,202
|$3,737
|Clean
|$2,068
|$2,907
|$3,385
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,317
|$2,681
|Rough
|$1,219
|$1,727
|$1,976
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,176
|$3,084
|$3,610
|Clean
|$1,974
|$2,800
|$3,269
|Average
|$1,568
|$2,232
|$2,589
|Rough
|$1,163
|$1,664
|$1,909
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,535
|$3,694
|$4,362
|Clean
|$2,299
|$3,353
|$3,951
|Average
|$1,827
|$2,673
|$3,129
|Rough
|$1,355
|$1,992
|$2,307