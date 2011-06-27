Estimated values
2010 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,978
|$7,766
|$8,983
|Clean
|$5,660
|$7,344
|$8,470
|Average
|$5,025
|$6,500
|$7,443
|Rough
|$4,389
|$5,655
|$6,416
Estimated values
2010 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,454
|$8,317
|$9,587
|Clean
|$6,111
|$7,865
|$9,039
|Average
|$5,425
|$6,961
|$7,943
|Rough
|$4,739
|$6,057
|$6,848
Estimated values
2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,264
|$8,114
|$9,375
|Clean
|$5,931
|$7,673
|$8,839
|Average
|$5,265
|$6,791
|$7,767
|Rough
|$4,599
|$5,909
|$6,696
Estimated values
2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,760
|$8,668
|$9,970
|Clean
|$6,400
|$8,196
|$9,400
|Average
|$5,682
|$7,254
|$8,260
|Rough
|$4,963
|$6,312
|$7,121