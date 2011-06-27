Estimated values
2004 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,411
|$3,640
|$4,315
|Clean
|$2,148
|$3,248
|$3,849
|Average
|$1,622
|$2,463
|$2,918
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,679
|$1,986
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,878
|$4,153
|$4,854
|Clean
|$2,564
|$3,705
|$4,330
|Average
|$1,936
|$2,810
|$3,282
|Rough
|$1,308
|$1,916
|$2,233
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,245
|$5,854
|$7,278
|Clean
|$2,891
|$5,224
|$6,492
|Average
|$2,183
|$3,962
|$4,921
|Rough
|$1,475
|$2,701
|$3,349