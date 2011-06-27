Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,078
|$15,373
|$18,225
|Clean
|$12,903
|$15,171
|$17,974
|Average
|$12,554
|$14,767
|$17,473
|Rough
|$12,205
|$14,364
|$16,972
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,562
|$15,815
|$18,616
|Clean
|$13,381
|$15,607
|$18,360
|Average
|$13,019
|$15,192
|$17,848
|Rough
|$12,657
|$14,776
|$17,336
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,785
|$14,893
|$17,516
|Clean
|$12,615
|$14,698
|$17,276
|Average
|$12,273
|$14,307
|$16,794
|Rough
|$11,932
|$13,915
|$16,312
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,908
|$17,323
|$20,326
|Clean
|$14,709
|$17,095
|$20,047
|Average
|$14,311
|$16,640
|$19,488
|Rough
|$13,913
|$16,185
|$18,929
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,403
|$19,790
|$21,543
|Clean
|$18,157
|$19,530
|$21,247
|Average
|$17,666
|$19,010
|$20,654
|Rough
|$17,175
|$18,491
|$20,062
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,479
|$16,737
|$19,549
|Clean
|$14,285
|$16,517
|$19,280
|Average
|$13,899
|$16,078
|$18,742
|Rough
|$13,513
|$15,638
|$18,205
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,013
|$19,371
|$21,086
|Clean
|$17,773
|$19,117
|$20,796
|Average
|$17,292
|$18,608
|$20,216
|Rough
|$16,811
|$18,099
|$19,637