2020 Kia Forte Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,078$15,373$18,225
Clean$12,903$15,171$17,974
Average$12,554$14,767$17,473
Rough$12,205$14,364$16,972
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,562$15,815$18,616
Clean$13,381$15,607$18,360
Average$13,019$15,192$17,848
Rough$12,657$14,776$17,336
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,785$14,893$17,516
Clean$12,615$14,698$17,276
Average$12,273$14,307$16,794
Rough$11,932$13,915$16,312
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,908$17,323$20,326
Clean$14,709$17,095$20,047
Average$14,311$16,640$19,488
Rough$13,913$16,185$18,929
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,403$19,790$21,543
Clean$18,157$19,530$21,247
Average$17,666$19,010$20,654
Rough$17,175$18,491$20,062
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,479$16,737$19,549
Clean$14,285$16,517$19,280
Average$13,899$16,078$18,742
Rough$13,513$15,638$18,205
Estimated values
2020 Kia Forte GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,013$19,371$21,086
Clean$17,773$19,117$20,796
Average$17,292$18,608$20,216
Rough$16,811$18,099$19,637
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,381 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,607 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
