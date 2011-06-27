  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Hyundai Tucson Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,769$10,998$13,178
Clean$8,520$10,677$12,775
Average$8,023$10,035$11,968
Rough$7,525$9,393$11,161
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,145$10,330$12,467
Clean$7,914$10,028$12,085
Average$7,452$9,425$11,322
Rough$6,990$8,823$10,559
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,229$12,437$14,602
Clean$9,938$12,074$14,155
Average$9,358$11,349$13,261
Rough$8,778$10,623$12,367
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,850$13,192$15,489
Clean$10,542$12,807$15,015
Average$9,926$12,037$14,067
Rough$9,310$11,268$13,118
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,599$12,113$14,573
Clean$9,327$11,759$14,126
Average$8,782$11,052$13,234
Rough$8,238$10,346$12,342
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,240$12,937$15,576
Clean$9,949$12,559$15,099
Average$9,368$11,804$14,146
Rough$8,787$11,049$13,192
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,877$11,155$13,385
Clean$8,625$10,830$12,975
Average$8,121$10,179$12,156
Rough$7,618$9,528$11,336
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,420$11,805$14,139
Clean$9,153$11,460$13,707
Average$8,619$10,771$12,841
Rough$8,084$10,082$11,975
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,914 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,028 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,914 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,028 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,914 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,028 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $6,990 to $12,467, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.