Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,769
|$10,998
|$13,178
|Clean
|$8,520
|$10,677
|$12,775
|Average
|$8,023
|$10,035
|$11,968
|Rough
|$7,525
|$9,393
|$11,161
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,145
|$10,330
|$12,467
|Clean
|$7,914
|$10,028
|$12,085
|Average
|$7,452
|$9,425
|$11,322
|Rough
|$6,990
|$8,823
|$10,559
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,229
|$12,437
|$14,602
|Clean
|$9,938
|$12,074
|$14,155
|Average
|$9,358
|$11,349
|$13,261
|Rough
|$8,778
|$10,623
|$12,367
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,850
|$13,192
|$15,489
|Clean
|$10,542
|$12,807
|$15,015
|Average
|$9,926
|$12,037
|$14,067
|Rough
|$9,310
|$11,268
|$13,118
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,599
|$12,113
|$14,573
|Clean
|$9,327
|$11,759
|$14,126
|Average
|$8,782
|$11,052
|$13,234
|Rough
|$8,238
|$10,346
|$12,342
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,240
|$12,937
|$15,576
|Clean
|$9,949
|$12,559
|$15,099
|Average
|$9,368
|$11,804
|$14,146
|Rough
|$8,787
|$11,049
|$13,192
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,877
|$11,155
|$13,385
|Clean
|$8,625
|$10,830
|$12,975
|Average
|$8,121
|$10,179
|$12,156
|Rough
|$7,618
|$9,528
|$11,336
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,420
|$11,805
|$14,139
|Clean
|$9,153
|$11,460
|$13,707
|Average
|$8,619
|$10,771
|$12,841
|Rough
|$8,084
|$10,082
|$11,975