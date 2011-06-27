Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,748
|$11,319
|$13,654
|Clean
|$8,477
|$10,957
|$13,193
|Average
|$7,936
|$10,233
|$12,270
|Rough
|$7,394
|$9,509
|$11,348
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,319
|$10,671
|$12,809
|Clean
|$8,061
|$10,330
|$12,376
|Average
|$7,546
|$9,647
|$11,511
|Rough
|$7,031
|$8,965
|$10,646
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,125
|$11,455
|$13,577
|Clean
|$8,842
|$11,089
|$13,119
|Average
|$8,277
|$10,356
|$12,202
|Rough
|$7,712
|$9,624
|$11,285
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,739
|$9,934
|$11,930
|Clean
|$7,499
|$9,616
|$11,527
|Average
|$7,020
|$8,981
|$10,721
|Rough
|$6,541
|$8,345
|$9,915
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,184
|$9,331
|$11,281
|Clean
|$6,961
|$9,032
|$10,900
|Average
|$6,517
|$8,435
|$10,138
|Rough
|$6,072
|$7,839
|$9,376
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,477
|$10,952
|$13,202
|Clean
|$8,214
|$10,602
|$12,756
|Average
|$7,690
|$9,901
|$11,865
|Rough
|$7,165
|$9,201
|$10,973
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,835
|$10,079
|$12,120
|Clean
|$7,592
|$9,757
|$11,711
|Average
|$7,107
|$9,112
|$10,892
|Rough
|$6,622
|$8,468
|$10,073
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,598
|$10,794
|$12,793
|Clean
|$8,331
|$10,449
|$12,361
|Average
|$7,799
|$9,759
|$11,497
|Rough
|$7,267
|$9,068
|$10,633
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson Walking Dead Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,482
|$11,786
|$13,885
|Clean
|$9,189
|$11,409
|$13,416
|Average
|$8,601
|$10,655
|$12,478
|Rough
|$8,014
|$9,901
|$11,540