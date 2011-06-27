  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Hyundai Tucson Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,748$11,319$13,654
Clean$8,477$10,957$13,193
Average$7,936$10,233$12,270
Rough$7,394$9,509$11,348
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,319$10,671$12,809
Clean$8,061$10,330$12,376
Average$7,546$9,647$11,511
Rough$7,031$8,965$10,646
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,125$11,455$13,577
Clean$8,842$11,089$13,119
Average$8,277$10,356$12,202
Rough$7,712$9,624$11,285
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,739$9,934$11,930
Clean$7,499$9,616$11,527
Average$7,020$8,981$10,721
Rough$6,541$8,345$9,915
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,184$9,331$11,281
Clean$6,961$9,032$10,900
Average$6,517$8,435$10,138
Rough$6,072$7,839$9,376
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,477$10,952$13,202
Clean$8,214$10,602$12,756
Average$7,690$9,901$11,865
Rough$7,165$9,201$10,973
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,835$10,079$12,120
Clean$7,592$9,757$11,711
Average$7,107$9,112$10,892
Rough$6,622$8,468$10,073
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,598$10,794$12,793
Clean$8,331$10,449$12,361
Average$7,799$9,759$11,497
Rough$7,267$9,068$10,633
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Tucson Walking Dead Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,482$11,786$13,885
Clean$9,189$11,409$13,416
Average$8,601$10,655$12,478
Rough$8,014$9,901$11,540
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,961 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,032 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,961 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,032 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,961 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,032 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $6,072 to $11,281, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.