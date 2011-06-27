Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,349
|$9,465
|$11,387
|Clean
|$7,122
|$9,162
|$11,003
|Average
|$6,667
|$8,557
|$10,233
|Rough
|$6,212
|$7,952
|$9,464
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,493
|$8,433
|$10,195
|Clean
|$6,292
|$8,163
|$9,851
|Average
|$5,890
|$7,624
|$9,162
|Rough
|$5,488
|$7,084
|$8,474
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,741
|$9,829
|$11,728
|Clean
|$7,501
|$9,515
|$11,332
|Average
|$7,022
|$8,886
|$10,540
|Rough
|$6,543
|$8,257
|$9,748