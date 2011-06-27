Estimated values
2006 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,542
|$2,575
|$3,140
|Clean
|$1,420
|$2,369
|$2,885
|Average
|$1,177
|$1,957
|$2,377
|Rough
|$933
|$1,544
|$1,868
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$3,217
|$3,905
|Clean
|$1,805
|$2,960
|$3,589
|Average
|$1,496
|$2,445
|$2,956
|Rough
|$1,187
|$1,930
|$2,324
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,662
|$2,723
|$3,304
|Clean
|$1,530
|$2,505
|$3,036
|Average
|$1,268
|$2,069
|$2,501
|Rough
|$1,006
|$1,633
|$1,966
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,653
|$3,228
|Clean
|$1,475
|$2,441
|$2,967
|Average
|$1,222
|$2,016
|$2,444
|Rough
|$970
|$1,591
|$1,921
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,518
|$2,376
|$2,846
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,186
|$2,616
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,806
|$2,155
|Rough
|$919
|$1,425
|$1,694
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$1,956
|$2,339
|Clean
|$1,158
|$1,800
|$2,149
|Average
|$959
|$1,486
|$1,770
|Rough
|$761
|$1,173
|$1,392
Estimated values
2006 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$3,034
|$3,687
|Clean
|$1,693
|$2,791
|$3,389
|Average
|$1,403
|$2,305
|$2,791
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,820
|$2,194