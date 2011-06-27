Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,613
|$37,779
|$40,457
|Clean
|$34,984
|$37,108
|$39,725
|Average
|$33,727
|$35,766
|$38,260
|Rough
|$32,469
|$34,424
|$36,796
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,551
|$39,684
|$42,321
|Clean
|$36,888
|$38,979
|$41,556
|Average
|$35,562
|$37,570
|$40,024
|Rough
|$34,236
|$36,160
|$38,492
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,292
|$45,217
|$47,602
|Clean
|$42,527
|$44,413
|$46,741
|Average
|$40,999
|$42,807
|$45,018
|Rough
|$39,470
|$41,201
|$43,295
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,265
|$46,149
|$48,486
|Clean
|$43,484
|$45,330
|$47,608
|Average
|$41,921
|$43,690
|$45,854
|Rough
|$40,358
|$42,051
|$44,099
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,792
|$41,878
|$44,462
|Clean
|$39,090
|$41,135
|$43,657
|Average
|$37,685
|$39,647
|$42,048
|Rough
|$36,279
|$38,160
|$40,439
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,213
|$46,165
|$48,585
|Clean
|$43,433
|$45,345
|$47,705
|Average
|$41,872
|$43,705
|$45,947
|Rough
|$40,310
|$42,065
|$44,189
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,847
|$40,949
|$43,549
|Clean
|$38,161
|$40,222
|$42,761
|Average
|$36,790
|$38,768
|$41,185
|Rough
|$35,418
|$37,313
|$39,609
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,855
|$43,892
|$46,415
|Clean
|$41,116
|$43,113
|$45,575
|Average
|$39,638
|$41,554
|$43,895
|Rough
|$38,160
|$39,994
|$42,215
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,311
|$36,496
|$39,196
|Clean
|$33,706
|$35,848
|$38,486
|Average
|$32,494
|$34,551
|$37,068
|Rough
|$31,283
|$33,255
|$35,649
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,835
|$40,942
|$43,549
|Clean
|$38,149
|$40,215
|$42,761
|Average
|$36,778
|$38,760
|$41,185
|Rough
|$35,406
|$37,306
|$39,609
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,079
|$41,036
|$43,460
|Clean
|$38,389
|$40,308
|$42,674
|Average
|$37,009
|$38,850
|$41,101
|Rough
|$35,629
|$37,392
|$39,528
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,093
|$43,160
|$45,719
|Clean
|$40,367
|$42,394
|$44,892
|Average
|$38,916
|$40,861
|$43,237
|Rough
|$37,465
|$39,328
|$41,583
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,288
|$45,213
|$47,602
|Clean
|$42,523
|$44,410
|$46,741
|Average
|$40,995
|$42,804
|$45,018
|Rough
|$39,466
|$41,198
|$43,295