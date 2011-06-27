  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,613$37,779$40,457
Clean$34,984$37,108$39,725
Average$33,727$35,766$38,260
Rough$32,469$34,424$36,796
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,551$39,684$42,321
Clean$36,888$38,979$41,556
Average$35,562$37,570$40,024
Rough$34,236$36,160$38,492
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,292$45,217$47,602
Clean$42,527$44,413$46,741
Average$40,999$42,807$45,018
Rough$39,470$41,201$43,295
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,265$46,149$48,486
Clean$43,484$45,330$47,608
Average$41,921$43,690$45,854
Rough$40,358$42,051$44,099
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,792$41,878$44,462
Clean$39,090$41,135$43,657
Average$37,685$39,647$42,048
Rough$36,279$38,160$40,439
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,213$46,165$48,585
Clean$43,433$45,345$47,705
Average$41,872$43,705$45,947
Rough$40,310$42,065$44,189
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,847$40,949$43,549
Clean$38,161$40,222$42,761
Average$36,790$38,768$41,185
Rough$35,418$37,313$39,609
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,855$43,892$46,415
Clean$41,116$43,113$45,575
Average$39,638$41,554$43,895
Rough$38,160$39,994$42,215
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,311$36,496$39,196
Clean$33,706$35,848$38,486
Average$32,494$34,551$37,068
Rough$31,283$33,255$35,649
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,835$40,942$43,549
Clean$38,149$40,215$42,761
Average$36,778$38,760$41,185
Rough$35,406$37,306$39,609
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,079$41,036$43,460
Clean$38,389$40,308$42,674
Average$37,009$38,850$41,101
Rough$35,629$37,392$39,528
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,093$43,160$45,719
Clean$40,367$42,394$44,892
Average$38,916$40,861$43,237
Rough$37,465$39,328$41,583
Estimated values
2019 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,288$45,213$47,602
Clean$42,523$44,410$46,741
Average$40,995$42,804$45,018
Rough$39,466$41,198$43,295
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Acura MDX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $38,161 for one in "Clean" condition and about $40,222 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura MDX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $38,161 for one in "Clean" condition and about $40,222 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Acura MDX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $38,161 for one in "Clean" condition and about $40,222 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Acura MDX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Acura MDX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Acura MDX ranges from $35,418 to $43,549, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Acura MDX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.