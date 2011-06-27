Estimated values
2008 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,431
|$6,227
|$7,244
|Clean
|$4,023
|$5,648
|$6,556
|Average
|$3,208
|$4,491
|$5,181
|Rough
|$2,393
|$3,333
|$3,807
Estimated values
2008 Acura TL Type-S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,583
|$7,703
|$8,908
|Clean
|$5,069
|$6,987
|$8,062
|Average
|$4,042
|$5,555
|$6,372
|Rough
|$3,015
|$4,124
|$4,681
Estimated values
2008 Acura TL 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,165
|$5,642
|$6,482
|Clean
|$3,782
|$5,117
|$5,867
|Average
|$3,016
|$4,069
|$4,637
|Rough
|$2,249
|$3,020
|$3,406
Estimated values
2008 Acura TL Type-S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,230
|$6,950
|$7,931
|Clean
|$4,749
|$6,304
|$7,179
|Average
|$3,787
|$5,012
|$5,673
|Rough
|$2,824
|$3,720
|$4,168
Estimated values
2008 Acura TL Type-S 4dr Sedan w/High-Performance Tires (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,488
|$6,709
|$7,960
|Clean
|$4,075
|$6,085
|$7,205
|Average
|$3,249
|$4,838
|$5,694
|Rough
|$2,424
|$3,591
|$4,183
Estimated values
2008 Acura TL Type-S 4dr Sedan w/High-Performance Tires (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,079
|$6,916
|$7,960
|Clean
|$4,611
|$6,273
|$7,205
|Average
|$3,677
|$4,987
|$5,694
|Rough
|$2,742
|$3,702
|$4,183