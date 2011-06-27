  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC90
  4. Used 2016 Volvo XC90
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Volvo XC90 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,128$27,037$31,027
Clean$22,449$26,234$30,072
Average$21,092$24,626$28,161
Rough$19,735$23,018$26,250
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,414$25,035$28,729
Clean$20,786$24,290$27,844
Average$19,529$22,802$26,074
Rough$18,273$21,313$24,305
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,767$23,109$26,519
Clean$19,187$22,422$25,702
Average$18,028$21,048$24,069
Rough$16,868$19,674$22,435
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,891$26,761$30,711
Clean$22,220$25,966$29,765
Average$20,877$24,375$27,873
Rough$19,534$22,783$25,982
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,035$25,760$29,561
Clean$21,389$24,995$28,651
Average$20,096$23,463$26,830
Rough$18,803$21,931$25,009
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,974$28,027$32,163
Clean$23,270$27,193$31,172
Average$21,864$25,527$29,192
Rough$20,457$23,861$27,211
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,083$35,170$40,360
Clean$29,201$34,124$39,117
Average$27,436$32,033$36,631
Rough$25,671$29,942$34,146
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,078$25,811$29,619
Clean$21,431$25,043$28,707
Average$20,135$23,509$26,883
Rough$18,840$21,974$25,059
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,205$32,974$37,839
Clean$27,378$31,994$36,674
Average$25,723$30,033$34,343
Rough$24,068$28,072$32,013
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,221$24,808$28,470
Clean$20,598$24,071$27,593
Average$19,353$22,596$25,840
Rough$18,108$21,121$24,086
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,411$21,523$24,700
Clean$17,871$20,883$23,939
Average$16,790$19,604$22,418
Rough$15,710$18,324$20,897
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,267$34,216$39,264
Clean$28,408$33,198$38,055
Average$26,691$31,164$35,637
Rough$24,974$29,130$33,218
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,396$35,536$40,779
Clean$29,504$34,479$39,523
Average$27,721$32,366$37,012
Rough$25,938$30,253$34,500
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volvo XC90 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo XC90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,871 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,883 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
