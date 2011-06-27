Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,128
|$27,037
|$31,027
|Clean
|$22,449
|$26,234
|$30,072
|Average
|$21,092
|$24,626
|$28,161
|Rough
|$19,735
|$23,018
|$26,250
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,414
|$25,035
|$28,729
|Clean
|$20,786
|$24,290
|$27,844
|Average
|$19,529
|$22,802
|$26,074
|Rough
|$18,273
|$21,313
|$24,305
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,767
|$23,109
|$26,519
|Clean
|$19,187
|$22,422
|$25,702
|Average
|$18,028
|$21,048
|$24,069
|Rough
|$16,868
|$19,674
|$22,435
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,891
|$26,761
|$30,711
|Clean
|$22,220
|$25,966
|$29,765
|Average
|$20,877
|$24,375
|$27,873
|Rough
|$19,534
|$22,783
|$25,982
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,035
|$25,760
|$29,561
|Clean
|$21,389
|$24,995
|$28,651
|Average
|$20,096
|$23,463
|$26,830
|Rough
|$18,803
|$21,931
|$25,009
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,974
|$28,027
|$32,163
|Clean
|$23,270
|$27,193
|$31,172
|Average
|$21,864
|$25,527
|$29,192
|Rough
|$20,457
|$23,861
|$27,211
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,083
|$35,170
|$40,360
|Clean
|$29,201
|$34,124
|$39,117
|Average
|$27,436
|$32,033
|$36,631
|Rough
|$25,671
|$29,942
|$34,146
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,078
|$25,811
|$29,619
|Clean
|$21,431
|$25,043
|$28,707
|Average
|$20,135
|$23,509
|$26,883
|Rough
|$18,840
|$21,974
|$25,059
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,205
|$32,974
|$37,839
|Clean
|$27,378
|$31,994
|$36,674
|Average
|$25,723
|$30,033
|$34,343
|Rough
|$24,068
|$28,072
|$32,013
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,221
|$24,808
|$28,470
|Clean
|$20,598
|$24,071
|$27,593
|Average
|$19,353
|$22,596
|$25,840
|Rough
|$18,108
|$21,121
|$24,086
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,411
|$21,523
|$24,700
|Clean
|$17,871
|$20,883
|$23,939
|Average
|$16,790
|$19,604
|$22,418
|Rough
|$15,710
|$18,324
|$20,897
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,267
|$34,216
|$39,264
|Clean
|$28,408
|$33,198
|$38,055
|Average
|$26,691
|$31,164
|$35,637
|Rough
|$24,974
|$29,130
|$33,218
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,396
|$35,536
|$40,779
|Clean
|$29,504
|$34,479
|$39,523
|Average
|$27,721
|$32,366
|$37,012
|Rough
|$25,938
|$30,253
|$34,500