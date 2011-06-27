Estimated values
1993 Volvo 240 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,356
|$1,768
|Clean
|$525
|$1,196
|$1,559
|Average
|$381
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$237
|$555
|$723
Estimated values
1993 Volvo 240 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,356
|$1,768
|Clean
|$525
|$1,196
|$1,559
|Average
|$381
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$237
|$555
|$723