2018 Volkswagen Atlas Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,345$26,855$29,689
Clean$23,811$26,261$29,025
Average$22,745$25,072$27,699
Rough$21,678$23,884$26,372
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,301$27,911$30,856
Clean$24,747$27,293$30,167
Average$23,639$26,058$28,788
Rough$22,530$24,824$27,409
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,718$22,854$25,266
Clean$20,264$22,349$24,702
Average$19,356$21,338$23,573
Rough$18,449$20,326$22,444
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 S 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,483$23,699$26,199
Clean$21,013$23,175$25,614
Average$20,072$22,126$24,443
Rough$19,131$21,078$23,272
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,445$28,068$31,031
Clean$24,888$27,447$30,338
Average$23,773$26,206$28,951
Rough$22,658$24,964$27,564
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 Launch Edition 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,414$24,725$27,334
Clean$21,923$24,178$26,724
Average$20,941$23,085$25,502
Rough$19,959$21,991$24,281
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,900$30,777$34,025
Clean$27,289$30,096$33,265
Average$26,066$28,734$31,745
Rough$24,844$27,373$30,224
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,148$35,463$39,205
Clean$31,444$34,678$38,329
Average$30,035$33,109$36,577
Rough$28,627$31,540$34,825
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,522$24,844$27,467
Clean$22,029$24,295$26,853
Average$21,042$23,196$25,626
Rough$20,056$22,096$24,398
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 Launch Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,506$25,929$28,666
Clean$22,991$25,356$28,026
Average$21,961$24,209$26,745
Rough$20,932$23,061$25,464
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,595$26,028$28,775
Clean$23,078$25,452$28,132
Average$22,044$24,301$26,846
Rough$21,011$23,149$25,560
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,218$25,613$28,316
Clean$22,710$25,046$27,683
Average$21,693$23,913$26,418
Rough$20,676$22,780$25,153
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,358$29,075$32,144
Clean$25,780$28,432$31,425
Average$24,626$27,145$29,989
Rough$23,471$25,859$28,553
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,462$24,779$27,394
Clean$21,970$24,231$26,781
Average$20,986$23,135$25,557
Rough$20,002$22,038$24,333
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,428$26,948$29,792
Clean$23,893$26,352$29,126
Average$22,823$25,160$27,795
Rough$21,753$23,967$26,464
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Volkswagen Atlas on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,264 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,349 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Atlas is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,264 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,349 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,264 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,349 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas ranges from $18,449 to $25,266, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.