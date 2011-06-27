Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,345
|$26,855
|$29,689
|Clean
|$23,811
|$26,261
|$29,025
|Average
|$22,745
|$25,072
|$27,699
|Rough
|$21,678
|$23,884
|$26,372
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,301
|$27,911
|$30,856
|Clean
|$24,747
|$27,293
|$30,167
|Average
|$23,639
|$26,058
|$28,788
|Rough
|$22,530
|$24,824
|$27,409
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,718
|$22,854
|$25,266
|Clean
|$20,264
|$22,349
|$24,702
|Average
|$19,356
|$21,338
|$23,573
|Rough
|$18,449
|$20,326
|$22,444
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 S 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,483
|$23,699
|$26,199
|Clean
|$21,013
|$23,175
|$25,614
|Average
|$20,072
|$22,126
|$24,443
|Rough
|$19,131
|$21,078
|$23,272
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,445
|$28,068
|$31,031
|Clean
|$24,888
|$27,447
|$30,338
|Average
|$23,773
|$26,206
|$28,951
|Rough
|$22,658
|$24,964
|$27,564
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 Launch Edition 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,414
|$24,725
|$27,334
|Clean
|$21,923
|$24,178
|$26,724
|Average
|$20,941
|$23,085
|$25,502
|Rough
|$19,959
|$21,991
|$24,281
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,900
|$30,777
|$34,025
|Clean
|$27,289
|$30,096
|$33,265
|Average
|$26,066
|$28,734
|$31,745
|Rough
|$24,844
|$27,373
|$30,224
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,148
|$35,463
|$39,205
|Clean
|$31,444
|$34,678
|$38,329
|Average
|$30,035
|$33,109
|$36,577
|Rough
|$28,627
|$31,540
|$34,825
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,522
|$24,844
|$27,467
|Clean
|$22,029
|$24,295
|$26,853
|Average
|$21,042
|$23,196
|$25,626
|Rough
|$20,056
|$22,096
|$24,398
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 Launch Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,506
|$25,929
|$28,666
|Clean
|$22,991
|$25,356
|$28,026
|Average
|$21,961
|$24,209
|$26,745
|Rough
|$20,932
|$23,061
|$25,464
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,595
|$26,028
|$28,775
|Clean
|$23,078
|$25,452
|$28,132
|Average
|$22,044
|$24,301
|$26,846
|Rough
|$21,011
|$23,149
|$25,560
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,218
|$25,613
|$28,316
|Clean
|$22,710
|$25,046
|$27,683
|Average
|$21,693
|$23,913
|$26,418
|Rough
|$20,676
|$22,780
|$25,153
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,358
|$29,075
|$32,144
|Clean
|$25,780
|$28,432
|$31,425
|Average
|$24,626
|$27,145
|$29,989
|Rough
|$23,471
|$25,859
|$28,553
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,462
|$24,779
|$27,394
|Clean
|$21,970
|$24,231
|$26,781
|Average
|$20,986
|$23,135
|$25,557
|Rough
|$20,002
|$22,038
|$24,333
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,428
|$26,948
|$29,792
|Clean
|$23,893
|$26,352
|$29,126
|Average
|$22,823
|$25,160
|$27,795
|Rough
|$21,753
|$23,967
|$26,464