Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,722
|$13,531
|$15,255
|Clean
|$9,994
|$12,604
|$14,187
|Average
|$8,539
|$10,752
|$12,052
|Rough
|$7,084
|$8,899
|$9,917
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,101
|$13,907
|$15,631
|Clean
|$10,348
|$12,955
|$14,537
|Average
|$8,841
|$11,051
|$12,349
|Rough
|$7,335
|$9,146
|$10,162
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,784
|$12,330
|$13,893
|Clean
|$9,120
|$11,486
|$12,921
|Average
|$7,792
|$9,797
|$10,976
|Rough
|$6,465
|$8,109
|$9,032
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,812
|$15,926
|$17,841
|Clean
|$11,943
|$14,836
|$16,592
|Average
|$10,204
|$12,655
|$14,095
|Rough
|$8,465
|$10,474
|$11,598
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,084
|$12,909
|$14,638
|Clean
|$9,400
|$12,025
|$13,613
|Average
|$8,031
|$10,257
|$11,565
|Rough
|$6,663
|$8,490
|$9,516
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,512
|$17,940
|$20,049
|Clean
|$13,527
|$16,711
|$18,646
|Average
|$11,558
|$14,255
|$15,840
|Rough
|$9,588
|$11,798
|$13,034
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,006
|$16,454
|$18,568
|Clean
|$12,124
|$15,327
|$17,269
|Average
|$10,359
|$13,074
|$14,670
|Rough
|$8,594
|$10,821
|$12,071
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,373
|$14,226
|$15,979
|Clean
|$10,601
|$13,252
|$14,861
|Average
|$9,058
|$11,304
|$12,624
|Rough
|$7,515
|$9,356
|$10,388
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,527
|$11,946
|$12,840
|Clean
|$9,813
|$11,129
|$11,941
|Average
|$8,385
|$9,493
|$10,144
|Rough
|$6,956
|$7,857
|$8,347
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,424
|$13,701
|$15,111
|Clean
|$10,649
|$12,763
|$14,053
|Average
|$9,099
|$10,887
|$11,938
|Rough
|$7,548
|$9,011
|$9,823
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,952
|$13,734
|$15,444
|Clean
|$10,208
|$12,794
|$14,363
|Average
|$8,722
|$10,913
|$12,201
|Rough
|$7,236
|$9,033
|$10,040
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,167
|$15,108
|$16,916
|Clean
|$11,341
|$14,074
|$15,732
|Average
|$9,690
|$12,005
|$13,365
|Rough
|$8,039
|$9,936
|$10,997
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,258
|$13,941
|$15,593
|Clean
|$10,494
|$12,987
|$14,502
|Average
|$8,966
|$11,078
|$12,319
|Rough
|$7,438
|$9,169
|$10,137
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,326
|$17,655
|$19,704
|Clean
|$13,354
|$16,446
|$18,325
|Average
|$11,410
|$14,028
|$15,567
|Rough
|$9,466
|$11,611
|$12,809
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,253
|$12,951
|$14,607
|Clean
|$9,557
|$12,064
|$13,585
|Average
|$8,166
|$10,291
|$11,540
|Rough
|$6,774
|$8,518
|$9,496
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,639
|$14,536
|$16,316
|Clean
|$10,850
|$13,540
|$15,174
|Average
|$9,270
|$11,550
|$12,890
|Rough
|$7,690
|$9,560
|$10,607
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,784
|$11,631
|$12,777
|Clean
|$9,120
|$10,835
|$11,883
|Average
|$7,792
|$9,242
|$10,095
|Rough
|$6,465
|$7,649
|$8,306
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,941
|$21,639
|$23,925
|Clean
|$16,723
|$20,158
|$22,251
|Average
|$14,289
|$17,195
|$18,902
|Rough
|$11,854
|$14,232
|$15,553
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,300
|$17,597
|$19,628
|Clean
|$13,330
|$16,392
|$18,254
|Average
|$11,389
|$13,983
|$15,507
|Rough
|$9,449
|$11,573
|$12,760
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,366
|$15,349
|$17,183
|Clean
|$11,527
|$14,298
|$15,981
|Average
|$9,849
|$12,196
|$13,576
|Rough
|$8,171
|$10,095
|$11,170
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,532
|$19,121
|$21,331
|Clean
|$14,479
|$17,812
|$19,838
|Average
|$12,371
|$15,193
|$16,852
|Rough
|$10,263
|$12,575
|$13,867
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,868
|$19,405
|$21,585
|Clean
|$14,791
|$18,076
|$20,075
|Average
|$12,638
|$15,419
|$17,054
|Rough
|$10,484
|$12,762
|$14,032
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,120
|$14,042
|$15,243
|Clean
|$11,298
|$13,081
|$14,176
|Average
|$9,653
|$11,158
|$12,043
|Rough
|$8,008
|$9,235
|$9,909
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,871
|$12,469
|$14,062
|Clean
|$9,202
|$11,615
|$13,078
|Average
|$7,862
|$9,908
|$11,110
|Rough
|$6,522
|$8,200
|$9,141
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,690
|$13,428
|$15,111
|Clean
|$9,965
|$12,509
|$14,053
|Average
|$8,514
|$10,670
|$11,938
|Rough
|$7,063
|$8,831
|$9,823
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,815
|$14,728
|$16,518
|Clean
|$11,014
|$13,720
|$15,362
|Average
|$9,410
|$11,703
|$13,050
|Rough
|$7,807
|$9,686
|$10,738
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,826
|$21,668
|$24,039
|Clean
|$16,616
|$20,185
|$22,357
|Average
|$14,197
|$17,218
|$18,992
|Rough
|$11,778
|$14,251
|$15,628
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,040
|$11,794
|$13,478
|Clean
|$8,427
|$10,987
|$12,535
|Average
|$7,200
|$9,372
|$10,648
|Rough
|$5,973
|$7,757
|$8,762
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,636
|$17,037
|$19,127
|Clean
|$12,710
|$15,871
|$17,788
|Average
|$10,860
|$13,538
|$15,111
|Rough
|$9,010
|$11,205
|$12,434
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,394
|$10,368
|$10,991
|Clean
|$8,756
|$9,658
|$10,222
|Average
|$7,482
|$8,239
|$8,684
|Rough
|$6,207
|$6,819
|$7,145
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,230
|$14,059
|$15,798
|Clean
|$10,468
|$13,097
|$14,692
|Average
|$8,944
|$11,172
|$12,481
|Rough
|$7,420
|$9,246
|$10,270
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,656
|$15,546
|$17,328
|Clean
|$11,798
|$14,482
|$16,115
|Average
|$10,080
|$12,353
|$13,690
|Rough
|$8,362
|$10,224
|$11,264
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,531
|$14,411
|$16,181
|Clean
|$10,749
|$13,425
|$15,049
|Average
|$9,184
|$11,451
|$12,784
|Rough
|$7,619
|$9,478
|$10,519
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,954
|$15,226
|$17,231
|Clean
|$11,143
|$14,184
|$16,025
|Average
|$9,521
|$12,099
|$13,613
|Rough
|$7,898
|$10,014
|$11,202
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,214
|$15,146
|$16,949
|Clean
|$11,385
|$14,109
|$15,763
|Average
|$9,728
|$12,035
|$13,391
|Rough
|$8,070
|$9,961
|$11,018
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,877
|$15,951
|$17,841
|Clean
|$12,004
|$14,859
|$16,592
|Average
|$10,256
|$12,675
|$14,095
|Rough
|$8,509
|$10,490
|$11,598
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,233
|$9,873
|$10,889
|Clean
|$7,675
|$9,197
|$10,127
|Average
|$6,557
|$7,845
|$8,603
|Rough
|$5,440
|$6,493
|$7,079
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,504
|$14,380
|$16,146
|Clean
|$10,724
|$13,395
|$15,016
|Average
|$9,163
|$11,426
|$12,756
|Rough
|$7,601
|$9,457
|$10,496
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,650
|$13,532
|$15,298
|Clean
|$9,928
|$12,606
|$14,227
|Average
|$8,482
|$10,753
|$12,086
|Rough
|$7,037
|$8,900
|$9,945
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,732
|$19,332
|$21,550
|Clean
|$14,664
|$18,008
|$20,042
|Average
|$12,529
|$15,361
|$17,026
|Rough
|$10,394
|$12,714
|$14,009
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,319
|$15,343
|$17,203
|Clean
|$11,483
|$14,293
|$15,999
|Average
|$9,811
|$12,192
|$13,591
|Rough
|$8,139
|$10,091
|$11,183
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,590
|$17,783
|$19,752
|Clean
|$13,600
|$16,565
|$18,369
|Average
|$11,620
|$14,130
|$15,605
|Rough
|$9,640
|$11,695
|$12,840
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,575
|$11,516
|$13,309
|Clean
|$7,993
|$10,728
|$12,377
|Average
|$6,829
|$9,151
|$10,515
|Rough
|$5,666
|$7,574
|$8,652
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,552
|$17,980
|$20,090
|Clean
|$13,564
|$16,749
|$18,684
|Average
|$11,590
|$14,287
|$15,872
|Rough
|$9,615
|$11,825
|$13,060
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,806
|$15,855
|$17,729
|Clean
|$11,937
|$14,769
|$16,489
|Average
|$10,199
|$12,598
|$14,007
|Rough
|$8,461
|$10,427
|$11,526