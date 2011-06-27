  1. Home
2009 Toyota Tundra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,722$13,531$15,255
Clean$9,994$12,604$14,187
Average$8,539$10,752$12,052
Rough$7,084$8,899$9,917
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,101$13,907$15,631
Clean$10,348$12,955$14,537
Average$8,841$11,051$12,349
Rough$7,335$9,146$10,162
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,784$12,330$13,893
Clean$9,120$11,486$12,921
Average$7,792$9,797$10,976
Rough$6,465$8,109$9,032
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,812$15,926$17,841
Clean$11,943$14,836$16,592
Average$10,204$12,655$14,095
Rough$8,465$10,474$11,598
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,084$12,909$14,638
Clean$9,400$12,025$13,613
Average$8,031$10,257$11,565
Rough$6,663$8,490$9,516
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,512$17,940$20,049
Clean$13,527$16,711$18,646
Average$11,558$14,255$15,840
Rough$9,588$11,798$13,034
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,006$16,454$18,568
Clean$12,124$15,327$17,269
Average$10,359$13,074$14,670
Rough$8,594$10,821$12,071
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,373$14,226$15,979
Clean$10,601$13,252$14,861
Average$9,058$11,304$12,624
Rough$7,515$9,356$10,388
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,527$11,946$12,840
Clean$9,813$11,129$11,941
Average$8,385$9,493$10,144
Rough$6,956$7,857$8,347
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,424$13,701$15,111
Clean$10,649$12,763$14,053
Average$9,099$10,887$11,938
Rough$7,548$9,011$9,823
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,952$13,734$15,444
Clean$10,208$12,794$14,363
Average$8,722$10,913$12,201
Rough$7,236$9,033$10,040
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,167$15,108$16,916
Clean$11,341$14,074$15,732
Average$9,690$12,005$13,365
Rough$8,039$9,936$10,997
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,258$13,941$15,593
Clean$10,494$12,987$14,502
Average$8,966$11,078$12,319
Rough$7,438$9,169$10,137
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,326$17,655$19,704
Clean$13,354$16,446$18,325
Average$11,410$14,028$15,567
Rough$9,466$11,611$12,809
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,253$12,951$14,607
Clean$9,557$12,064$13,585
Average$8,166$10,291$11,540
Rough$6,774$8,518$9,496
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,639$14,536$16,316
Clean$10,850$13,540$15,174
Average$9,270$11,550$12,890
Rough$7,690$9,560$10,607
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,784$11,631$12,777
Clean$9,120$10,835$11,883
Average$7,792$9,242$10,095
Rough$6,465$7,649$8,306
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,941$21,639$23,925
Clean$16,723$20,158$22,251
Average$14,289$17,195$18,902
Rough$11,854$14,232$15,553
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,300$17,597$19,628
Clean$13,330$16,392$18,254
Average$11,389$13,983$15,507
Rough$9,449$11,573$12,760
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,366$15,349$17,183
Clean$11,527$14,298$15,981
Average$9,849$12,196$13,576
Rough$8,171$10,095$11,170
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,532$19,121$21,331
Clean$14,479$17,812$19,838
Average$12,371$15,193$16,852
Rough$10,263$12,575$13,867
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,868$19,405$21,585
Clean$14,791$18,076$20,075
Average$12,638$15,419$17,054
Rough$10,484$12,762$14,032
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,120$14,042$15,243
Clean$11,298$13,081$14,176
Average$9,653$11,158$12,043
Rough$8,008$9,235$9,909
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,871$12,469$14,062
Clean$9,202$11,615$13,078
Average$7,862$9,908$11,110
Rough$6,522$8,200$9,141
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,690$13,428$15,111
Clean$9,965$12,509$14,053
Average$8,514$10,670$11,938
Rough$7,063$8,831$9,823
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,815$14,728$16,518
Clean$11,014$13,720$15,362
Average$9,410$11,703$13,050
Rough$7,807$9,686$10,738
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,826$21,668$24,039
Clean$16,616$20,185$22,357
Average$14,197$17,218$18,992
Rough$11,778$14,251$15,628
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,040$11,794$13,478
Clean$8,427$10,987$12,535
Average$7,200$9,372$10,648
Rough$5,973$7,757$8,762
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,636$17,037$19,127
Clean$12,710$15,871$17,788
Average$10,860$13,538$15,111
Rough$9,010$11,205$12,434
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,394$10,368$10,991
Clean$8,756$9,658$10,222
Average$7,482$8,239$8,684
Rough$6,207$6,819$7,145
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,230$14,059$15,798
Clean$10,468$13,097$14,692
Average$8,944$11,172$12,481
Rough$7,420$9,246$10,270
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,656$15,546$17,328
Clean$11,798$14,482$16,115
Average$10,080$12,353$13,690
Rough$8,362$10,224$11,264
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,531$14,411$16,181
Clean$10,749$13,425$15,049
Average$9,184$11,451$12,784
Rough$7,619$9,478$10,519
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,954$15,226$17,231
Clean$11,143$14,184$16,025
Average$9,521$12,099$13,613
Rough$7,898$10,014$11,202
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,214$15,146$16,949
Clean$11,385$14,109$15,763
Average$9,728$12,035$13,391
Rough$8,070$9,961$11,018
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,877$15,951$17,841
Clean$12,004$14,859$16,592
Average$10,256$12,675$14,095
Rough$8,509$10,490$11,598
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,233$9,873$10,889
Clean$7,675$9,197$10,127
Average$6,557$7,845$8,603
Rough$5,440$6,493$7,079
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,504$14,380$16,146
Clean$10,724$13,395$15,016
Average$9,163$11,426$12,756
Rough$7,601$9,457$10,496
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,650$13,532$15,298
Clean$9,928$12,606$14,227
Average$8,482$10,753$12,086
Rough$7,037$8,900$9,945
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,732$19,332$21,550
Clean$14,664$18,008$20,042
Average$12,529$15,361$17,026
Rough$10,394$12,714$14,009
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,319$15,343$17,203
Clean$11,483$14,293$15,999
Average$9,811$12,192$13,591
Rough$8,139$10,091$11,183
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,590$17,783$19,752
Clean$13,600$16,565$18,369
Average$11,620$14,130$15,605
Rough$9,640$11,695$12,840
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,575$11,516$13,309
Clean$7,993$10,728$12,377
Average$6,829$9,151$10,515
Rough$5,666$7,574$8,652
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,552$17,980$20,090
Clean$13,564$16,749$18,684
Average$11,590$14,287$15,872
Rough$9,615$11,825$13,060
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,806$15,855$17,729
Clean$11,937$14,769$16,489
Average$10,199$12,598$14,007
Rough$8,461$10,427$11,526
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,993 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,728 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,993 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,728 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,993 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,728 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Toyota Tundra ranges from $5,666 to $13,309, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.