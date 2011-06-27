Estimated values
1992 Buick Century Special 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,349
|$1,759
|Clean
|$522
|$1,189
|$1,551
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,135
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Buick Century Custom 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,349
|$1,759
|Clean
|$522
|$1,189
|$1,551
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,135
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Buick Century Limited 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,349
|$1,759
|Clean
|$522
|$1,189
|$1,551
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,135
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,349
|$1,759
|Clean
|$522
|$1,189
|$1,551
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,135
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Buick Century Custom 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,349
|$1,759
|Clean
|$522
|$1,189
|$1,551
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,135
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719
Estimated values
1992 Buick Century Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,349
|$1,759
|Clean
|$522
|$1,189
|$1,551
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,135
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719