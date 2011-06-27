Estimated values
2006 BMW X5 3.0i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,549
|$3,419
|$3,899
|Clean
|$2,369
|$3,174
|$3,617
|Average
|$2,009
|$2,686
|$3,052
|Rough
|$1,649
|$2,197
|$2,487
Estimated values
2006 BMW X5 4.4i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,923
|$3,832
|$4,332
|Clean
|$2,716
|$3,558
|$4,018
|Average
|$2,304
|$3,010
|$3,390
|Rough
|$1,891
|$2,462
|$2,763
Estimated values
2006 BMW X5 4.8is 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,842
|$2,932
|$2,989
|Clean
|$2,641
|$2,723
|$2,772
|Average
|$2,240
|$2,304
|$2,339
|Rough
|$1,839
|$1,885
|$1,906