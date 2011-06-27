Estimated values
2013 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,326
|$9,123
|$10,645
|Clean
|$7,065
|$8,787
|$10,230
|Average
|$6,542
|$8,114
|$9,400
|Rough
|$6,019
|$7,440
|$8,570
Estimated values
2013 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,327
|$10,224
|$11,832
|Clean
|$8,030
|$9,847
|$11,370
|Average
|$7,436
|$9,093
|$10,448
|Rough
|$6,841
|$8,338
|$9,526
Estimated values
2013 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,554
|$9,342
|$10,857
|Clean
|$7,285
|$8,997
|$10,434
|Average
|$6,746
|$8,308
|$9,587
|Rough
|$6,206
|$7,619
|$8,741
Estimated values
2013 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,908
|$9,736
|$11,286
|Clean
|$7,626
|$9,377
|$10,846
|Average
|$7,062
|$8,659
|$9,966
|Rough
|$6,497
|$7,941
|$9,086
Estimated values
2013 Buick Encore 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,247
|$9,033
|$10,547
|Clean
|$6,988
|$8,700
|$10,136
|Average
|$6,471
|$8,034
|$9,313
|Rough
|$5,954
|$7,367
|$8,491
Estimated values
2013 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,523
|$9,279
|$10,768
|Clean
|$7,255
|$8,937
|$10,348
|Average
|$6,718
|$8,252
|$9,509
|Rough
|$6,181
|$7,568
|$8,669
Estimated values
2013 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,912
|$9,734
|$11,280
|Clean
|$7,629
|$9,375
|$10,840
|Average
|$7,065
|$8,657
|$9,961
|Rough
|$6,500
|$7,939
|$9,082
Estimated values
2013 Buick Encore 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,685
|$9,552
|$11,135
|Clean
|$7,411
|$9,200
|$10,701
|Average
|$6,862
|$8,495
|$9,833
|Rough
|$6,314
|$7,791
|$8,965