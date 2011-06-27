Estimated values
2014 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,672
|$16,014
|$18,169
|Clean
|$13,173
|$15,420
|$17,463
|Average
|$12,177
|$14,230
|$16,052
|Rough
|$11,181
|$13,041
|$14,640
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac SRX 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,571
|$13,703
|$15,662
|Clean
|$11,149
|$13,194
|$15,054
|Average
|$10,306
|$12,177
|$13,837
|Rough
|$9,463
|$11,159
|$12,620
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,520
|$15,739
|$17,784
|Clean
|$13,028
|$15,155
|$17,094
|Average
|$12,042
|$13,986
|$15,712
|Rough
|$11,057
|$12,817
|$14,330
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,656
|$16,866
|$18,906
|Clean
|$14,122
|$16,240
|$18,172
|Average
|$13,054
|$14,987
|$16,703
|Rough
|$11,986
|$13,735
|$15,234
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,988
|$16,118
|$18,083
|Clean
|$13,478
|$15,520
|$17,381
|Average
|$12,458
|$14,323
|$15,976
|Rough
|$11,439
|$13,126
|$14,571
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,578
|$14,702
|$16,658
|Clean
|$12,119
|$14,157
|$16,011
|Average
|$11,203
|$13,065
|$14,717
|Rough
|$10,286
|$11,973
|$13,423
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,777
|$16,038
|$18,122
|Clean
|$13,275
|$15,443
|$17,418
|Average
|$12,271
|$14,252
|$16,010
|Rough
|$11,266
|$13,061
|$14,602