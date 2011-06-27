Estimated values
1995 Acura Legend LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$862
|$1,337
|$1,595
|Clean
|$759
|$1,180
|$1,408
|Average
|$552
|$866
|$1,035
|Rough
|$345
|$552
|$661
Estimated values
1995 Acura Legend SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$798
|$1,356
|$1,661
|Clean
|$702
|$1,197
|$1,467
|Average
|$511
|$879
|$1,078
|Rough
|$319
|$560
|$689
Estimated values
1995 Acura Legend LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$935
|$1,475
|$1,770
|Clean
|$823
|$1,302
|$1,563
|Average
|$599
|$955
|$1,149
|Rough
|$374
|$609
|$734
Estimated values
1995 Acura Legend L 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$867
|$1,390
|$1,675
|Clean
|$763
|$1,227
|$1,479
|Average
|$555
|$900
|$1,087
|Rough
|$347
|$574
|$695
Estimated values
1995 Acura Legend L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$808
|$1,329
|$1,613
|Clean
|$711
|$1,173
|$1,425
|Average
|$517
|$861
|$1,047
|Rough
|$323
|$549
|$669
Estimated values
1995 Acura Legend GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$982
|$1,468
|$1,735
|Clean
|$864
|$1,296
|$1,532
|Average
|$629
|$951
|$1,125
|Rough
|$393
|$606
|$719