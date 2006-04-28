  1. Home
1995 Acura Legend

1995 Acura Legend 4 Dr GS Sedan
(38)

Last year for the Acura flagship, the 1996 replacement will bear Acura's new alphanumeric nomenclature. No changes for this year's model.
1995 Acura Legend price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Acura Legend.

5 star reviews: 82%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 38 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • driving experience
  • acceleration
  • engine
  • comfort
  • wheels & tires
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • safety
  • maintenance & parts
  • sound system
  • doors
  • brakes
  • climate control
  • lights
  • warranty
  • emission system
  • oil
  • electrical system
  • transmission
  • cup holders
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Enduring Beauty
Rob Smith,

Now with 204,000 miles I continue to be amazed with the quiet strength and grace that this car demonstrates at rest and in motion. Routine maintenance still all that is needed and mileage not bad in low to mid 20's. A great highway cruiser or country road hugger. I think I'll just keep it...

5 out of 5 stars, This anybody's dream car
david286,

I bought this same car 4 years ago. I have not been the best owner to it because I have neglected it; however, this is the best car I've owned in my life (I've had many). It's the mixture of luxury and reliability. My family and I love it because it has never given me a major problem. I've changed the radiator on it but that's about it. It's a beautiful and powerful piece of machinery. Buying is one decision that I will never regret!

4.75 out of 5 stars, A Car Way B4 Its Time
Pdiddy,

I bought this car 3 years ago,it had 75,000 miles on it and now i have 95,000 and it still not broken in. And I'm so sad I have to sell because of my son. Car seats will not fit in the back seats. Otherwise I love this car.

4.625 out of 5 stars, 355,000 Miles And Still Going
Loren,

OK. So what if the air conditioning, the heat and the music no longer work. After 14 years and 355,000 miles this has been the best vehicle ever. It still looks pretty good and is still reliable.

Write a review

See all 38 reviews

Features & Specs

LS 4dr Sedan features & specs
LS 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
L 4dr Sedan features & specs
L 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
GS 4dr Sedan features & specs
GS 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6200 rpm
SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
