Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Now with 204,000 miles I continue to be amazed with the quiet strength and grace that this car demonstrates at rest and in motion. Routine maintenance still all that is needed and mileage not bad in low to mid 20's. A great highway cruiser or country road hugger. I think I'll just keep it...
I bought this same car 4 years ago. I have not been the best owner to it because I have neglected it; however, this is the best car I've owned in my life (I've had many). It's the mixture of luxury and reliability. My family and I love it because it has never given me a major problem. I've changed the radiator on it but that's about it. It's a beautiful and powerful piece of machinery. Buying is one decision that I will never regret!
I bought this car 3 years ago,it had 75,000 miles on it and now i have 95,000 and it still not broken in. And I'm so sad I have to sell because of my son. Car seats will not fit in the back seats. Otherwise I love this car.
OK. So what if the air conditioning, the heat and the music no longer work. After 14 years and 355,000 miles this has been the best vehicle ever. It still looks pretty good and is still reliable.
Features & Specs
LS 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
L 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
GS 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6200 rpm
SE 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
Driver
3 / 5
Passenger
4 / 5
Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
Dynamic Test Result
No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Acura Legend a good car?
Is the Acura Legend reliable?
Is the 1995 Acura Legend a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1995 Acura Legend?
The least-expensive 1995 Acura Legend is the 1995 Acura Legend SE 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are different models of Acura Legend?
More about the 1995 Acura Legend
Used 1995 Acura Legend Overview
The Used 1995 Acura Legend is offered in the following submodels: Legend Sedan, Legend Coupe. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, L 2dr Coupe, and LS 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1995 Acura Legend?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Acura Legend and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Legend 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 Legend.
