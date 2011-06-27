1993 Acura Legend Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,608
1993 Highlights
Thirty more horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission make the Legend coupe a viable luxury-performance contender. A passenger airbag is now standard on the base Legend. Upgraded stereos are standard on the L and LS models. Warranty coverage is extended to four years/45,000 miles.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mikelrb,01/25/2004
Bought this 8 months ago. Wow. What a car. Bought it after reading all the positive reviews -- I mean, this thing scores high. Bought it for my wife. She LOVES it -- and at 11 years old now! Bought it with 160,000 miles on it. Mint condition, one owner, always maintained at dealer. Smooth, quiet, powerful. Love the lines. Beautiful styling that will never go OUT of style. Lots of power with the 3.2 V6. Cruise at 90, and you don't feel a thing. Really a fantastic car.
Joseph,06/13/2008
Acura Legend is a superb. I had my Acura when the mileage was about 215000, last year, now it is 238000 and still running good. The cooling system was not working, but when a mechanic changed the main relay, it began to work The little problem I have with mine is that it smokes.
kenneth walker,11/09/2009
I just recently got in an accident with the first acura legend I ever owned. It was the other guy's fault. It was a 1991 sedan. After the insurance company compensated me for my loss I went right out and bought a 1993 acura legend sedan. I can't get enough of these cars. They are one of the most luxurious and well built cars I've ever seen. My other car is a 2000 trans am ws6. I enjoy driving my acura legend as much as I love driving my trans am. All I ever want to own luxury car wise is the acura legend. I've owned other sedans before but this legend is by far the best sedan I've ever owned. The acura legend is total luxury with performance car attributes with its 200 hp engine.
lilmswrenchit,07/16/2011
I've had 2 Acura Legends and have absolutely loved them both. Age has not deteriorated the beauty of an incredible car and even at almost 30 years old it holds that sophisticated beauty. Sharp looking and magnificient to drive there is nothing like it. They need to make a new one that will stand the test of time like these ones have.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6200 rpm
