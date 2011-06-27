I just recently got in an accident with the first acura legend I ever owned. It was the other guy's fault. It was a 1991 sedan. After the insurance company compensated me for my loss I went right out and bought a 1993 acura legend sedan. I can't get enough of these cars. They are one of the most luxurious and well built cars I've ever seen. My other car is a 2000 trans am ws6. I enjoy driving my acura legend as much as I love driving my trans am. All I ever want to own luxury car wise is the acura legend. I've owned other sedans before but this legend is by far the best sedan I've ever owned. The acura legend is total luxury with performance car attributes with its 200 hp engine.

