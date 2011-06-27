  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Legend
  4. Used 1993 Acura Legend
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

1993 Acura Legend Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Acura Legend for Sale
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,608
Used Legend for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Thirty more horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission make the Legend coupe a viable luxury-performance contender. A passenger airbag is now standard on the base Legend. Upgraded stereos are standard on the L and LS models. Warranty coverage is extended to four years/45,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Acura Legend.

5(92%)
4(5%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Magnificent machine
mikelrb,01/25/2004
Bought this 8 months ago. Wow. What a car. Bought it after reading all the positive reviews -- I mean, this thing scores high. Bought it for my wife. She LOVES it -- and at 11 years old now! Bought it with 160,000 miles on it. Mint condition, one owner, always maintained at dealer. Smooth, quiet, powerful. Love the lines. Beautiful styling that will never go OUT of style. Lots of power with the 3.2 V6. Cruise at 90, and you don't feel a thing. Really a fantastic car.
My Acura Legend
Joseph,06/13/2008
Acura Legend is a superb. I had my Acura when the mileage was about 215000, last year, now it is 238000 and still running good. The cooling system was not working, but when a mechanic changed the main relay, it began to work The little problem I have with mine is that it smokes.
Can't get enough of the Acura Legends
kenneth walker,11/09/2009
I just recently got in an accident with the first acura legend I ever owned. It was the other guy's fault. It was a 1991 sedan. After the insurance company compensated me for my loss I went right out and bought a 1993 acura legend sedan. I can't get enough of these cars. They are one of the most luxurious and well built cars I've ever seen. My other car is a 2000 trans am ws6. I enjoy driving my acura legend as much as I love driving my trans am. All I ever want to own luxury car wise is the acura legend. I've owned other sedans before but this legend is by far the best sedan I've ever owned. The acura legend is total luxury with performance car attributes with its 200 hp engine.
Age is only a number.
lilmswrenchit,07/16/2011
I've had 2 Acura Legends and have absolutely loved them both. Age has not deteriorated the beauty of an incredible car and even at almost 30 years old it holds that sophisticated beauty. Sharp looking and magnificient to drive there is nothing like it. They need to make a new one that will stand the test of time like these ones have.
See all 37 reviews of the 1993 Acura Legend
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Acura Legend features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Acura Legend

Used 1993 Acura Legend Overview

The Used 1993 Acura Legend is offered in the following submodels: Legend Sedan, Legend Coupe. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan, L 2dr Coupe, 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, and LS 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Acura Legend?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Acura Legends are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Acura Legend for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Acura Legend.

Can't find a used 1993 Acura Legends you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Legend for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,131.

Find a used Acura for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,221.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Legend for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,753.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,147.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Acura Legend?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura Legend lease specials

Related Used 1993 Acura Legend info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles