Estimated values
1993 Acura Legend LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$663
|$1,275
|$1,608
|Clean
|$583
|$1,125
|$1,420
|Average
|$424
|$826
|$1,043
|Rough
|$265
|$527
|$667
Estimated values
1993 Acura Legend L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,250
|$1,608
|Clean
|$519
|$1,103
|$1,420
|Average
|$377
|$810
|$1,043
|Rough
|$236
|$516
|$667
Estimated values
1993 Acura Legend LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,285
|$1,608
|Clean
|$606
|$1,134
|$1,420
|Average
|$441
|$832
|$1,043
|Rough
|$276
|$531
|$667
Estimated values
1993 Acura Legend L 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,263
|$1,608
|Clean
|$552
|$1,115
|$1,420
|Average
|$402
|$818
|$1,043
|Rough
|$251
|$522
|$667
Estimated values
1993 Acura Legend 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,285
|$1,608
|Clean
|$606
|$1,134
|$1,420
|Average
|$441
|$832
|$1,043
|Rough
|$276
|$531
|$667