This is a love story and a cry for help. She's a 1989 white coupe, sleek, lovely, the best looking car ever. Got her new for 25K and fell in love. She still glides swiftly from one lane to the next on command..no drift, no lean, stable and sure-footed. 279,500 miles, purrs like a kitten except for noisy valve lifters. She lost her A/C last week, a $1,200 repair and, well, this is Florida. A recent fender bender would add another grand. Can't bear to put her down, but if I don't and she decides enough is enough herself? How can I bear parting? And God forbid, what if someone picks up, does her right, and I see her again as she once was. I couldn't take that. What should I do? Help!

