1990 Acura Legend Review
1990 Highlights
LS models get a spoiler. A new grille appears on all Legends. Interior changes include an authentic burled walnut center console and improved seats.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Larry,12/29/2007
Honda built these cars and never again matched their performance, height, balance, economy, space efficiency, durability, and fun to drive quotient. WE had this car from 122K to 180K and just got a '08 Accord to replace it. I am not a happy camper - no more sport mode transmission, no more multi - link double wishbone rear suspension, no more silky smooth v-6 that even at 180K would happily sing to is redline and still go 120+ with ease. What an engine that 2.7 liter was- and 161 HP??? Please - NO WAY. This car would fly, and 80-100 on the interstate? In a snap. Fantastic car and I miss her already - after only one day. she'll forever be a yardstick against which I measure others.
hotrod419fl,05/25/2010
This is a love story and a cry for help. She's a 1989 white coupe, sleek, lovely, the best looking car ever. Got her new for 25K and fell in love. She still glides swiftly from one lane to the next on command..no drift, no lean, stable and sure-footed. 279,500 miles, purrs like a kitten except for noisy valve lifters. She lost her A/C last week, a $1,200 repair and, well, this is Florida. A recent fender bender would add another grand. Can't bear to put her down, but if I don't and she decides enough is enough herself? How can I bear parting? And God forbid, what if someone picks up, does her right, and I see her again as she once was. I couldn't take that. What should I do? Help!
Steven J Casey,01/07/2005
Yes, it's a very low mileage car, so consider that. But for 15 years it has been flawless -- best car we ever owned. We have had several others in those years, but still have this one because we can't think of selling it.
Craig528,03/09/2004
I bought this car from its original owners about 1.5 years ago--since driven it 44,000 miles (total of 194,000). Rides well, very fast--hard to cruise at less than 80 mph. Acceleration is authoritative. The car handles passably at a modest pace, but front wheel drive discourages enthusiastic driving. Quality of interior materials is excellent. Control layout and gauges are superb, simple to operate. The seats are comfortable and supportive. DO NOT expect parts to be cheap for these cars--many parts are now special- order. On the other hand, this car has never left me stranded.
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5900 rpm
