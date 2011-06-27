i think this legand is the greatest built smooth ride good on gas and fast i drove this acura to florida from ny a 24 hour ride according to mapquest.com did it in 16 hours thats stoping for gas and pizza hut so figure you figure out how fast we were going,as only one issue was the fuel lines rusted out i fixed myself dealer fix 1200.00 if you have problems in the snow put your car in 2nd gear at the stop lights you will be amazed how much easier it is to take off , you will stay right with the 4 wheel drive trucks 225,000mile and still looks great one small rust spot behind back tire about the size of a quarter 22 years old check you toyota for rust lol

