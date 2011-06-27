1991 Acura Legend Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
Redesigned for 1991, the Legend gets longer and larger. A more powerful (200 horsepower) engine keeps this car competitive with domestic and import rivals.
rochkram,01/18/2012
i think this legand is the greatest built smooth ride good on gas and fast i drove this acura to florida from ny a 24 hour ride according to mapquest.com did it in 16 hours thats stoping for gas and pizza hut so figure you figure out how fast we were going,as only one issue was the fuel lines rusted out i fixed myself dealer fix 1200.00 if you have problems in the snow put your car in 2nd gear at the stop lights you will be amazed how much easier it is to take off , you will stay right with the 4 wheel drive trucks 225,000mile and still looks great one small rust spot behind back tire about the size of a quarter 22 years old check you toyota for rust lol
sledder,07/31/2012
I bought this car a few months ago and after replacing a few parts such as the main relay (seems to be a problem on a lot of Hondas and Acuras), the speed sensor and a couple other small parts. The car is awesome. It's been my daily driver pretty much since I bought it and I love every minute of it. The handling is unbelievable, handles better than any other affordable car I've driven. The performance is great, especially on the highway. The interior is showing some wear (dash has cracks, leather seats are cracking). It still rides great. I recommend this car to anyone that is looking at buying a cheap, reliable car. You may have to spend some $ to get it in top shape, but it'll be worth it.
tre91acura,04/16/2010
Hello all. This review is all you need to read. Straight to the point. The 1991 Acura Legend L is a superb ride. Mine is showing some wear and tear, inside and out, but that due to me and my neglect. If you can get one in decent condition, get it, join the club. I get people asking me to sell it to them often, so that tell you how awesome this car is @ 19 years old. I do not drive my Legend daily due to crazy city traffic and have another car for that purpose. Everyone that have a Acura Legend, lets restore it, maintain it and keep it looking and running in pristine condition. Do not sell yours, well, I'm not selling mine. Good luck with yours.
Acura Impressed,04/29/2010
A stud of a car and I'm still happy I purchased it those years ago. A powerful, fast car both on the freeway and off the line. Timeless lines and style; before the paint started fading people asked about it thinking it was a newer model car. Only in the last couple year have I started to nickel and dime for small things. After a fender bender though, the insurance has deemed it an economic total -- transmission and engine are still strong with 160,000 miles on it.
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
