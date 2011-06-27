  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Legend
  4. Used 1991 Acura Legend
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(58)
Appraise this car

1991 Acura Legend Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Acura Legend for Sale
List Price Estimate
$665 - $1,603
Used Legend for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Redesigned for 1991, the Legend gets longer and larger. A more powerful (200 horsepower) engine keeps this car competitive with domestic and import rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Acura Legend.

5(88%)
4(10%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
58 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

one of the best
rochkram,01/18/2012
i think this legand is the greatest built smooth ride good on gas and fast i drove this acura to florida from ny a 24 hour ride according to mapquest.com did it in 16 hours thats stoping for gas and pizza hut so figure you figure out how fast we were going,as only one issue was the fuel lines rusted out i fixed myself dealer fix 1200.00 if you have problems in the snow put your car in 2nd gear at the stop lights you will be amazed how much easier it is to take off , you will stay right with the 4 wheel drive trucks 225,000mile and still looks great one small rust spot behind back tire about the size of a quarter 22 years old check you toyota for rust lol
Best car I've owned yet.
sledder,07/31/2012
I bought this car a few months ago and after replacing a few parts such as the main relay (seems to be a problem on a lot of Hondas and Acuras), the speed sensor and a couple other small parts. The car is awesome. It's been my daily driver pretty much since I bought it and I love every minute of it. The handling is unbelievable, handles better than any other affordable car I've driven. The performance is great, especially on the highway. The interior is showing some wear (dash has cracks, leather seats are cracking). It still rides great. I recommend this car to anyone that is looking at buying a cheap, reliable car. You may have to spend some $ to get it in top shape, but it'll be worth it.
Hands down, best car EVER! Case closed
tre91acura,04/16/2010
Hello all. This review is all you need to read. Straight to the point. The 1991 Acura Legend L is a superb ride. Mine is showing some wear and tear, inside and out, but that due to me and my neglect. If you can get one in decent condition, get it, join the club. I get people asking me to sell it to them often, so that tell you how awesome this car is @ 19 years old. I do not drive my Legend daily due to crazy city traffic and have another car for that purpose. Everyone that have a Acura Legend, lets restore it, maintain it and keep it looking and running in pristine condition. Do not sell yours, well, I'm not selling mine. Good luck with yours.
Hitting the salvage yard with fond memories
Acura Impressed,04/29/2010
A stud of a car and I'm still happy I purchased it those years ago. A powerful, fast car both on the freeway and off the line. Timeless lines and style; before the paint started fading people asked about it thinking it was a newer model car. Only in the last couple year have I started to nickel and dime for small things. After a fender bender though, the insurance has deemed it an economic total -- transmission and engine are still strong with 160,000 miles on it.
See all 58 reviews of the 1991 Acura Legend
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1991 Acura Legend features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Acura Legend

Used 1991 Acura Legend Overview

The Used 1991 Acura Legend is offered in the following submodels: Legend Sedan, Legend Coupe. Available styles include L 2dr Coupe, L 4dr Sedan, LS 2dr Coupe, 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Acura Legend?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Acura Legends are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Acura Legend for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Acura Legend.

Can't find a used 1991 Acura Legends you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Legend for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,958.

Find a used Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,305.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Legend for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,323.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,807.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Acura Legend?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura Legend lease specials

Related Used 1991 Acura Legend info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles