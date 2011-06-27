I bought this car from my niece in '06 who bought it from my dad in '97 who originally bought it new in '92. I had always loved this car even though my dad preferred the design of the '88( i personally saw no comparison!). It's pick up was amazing, stopped on a dime and maintenance, while expensive in comparison to American models, isn't required too often. The handling was unmatched and I always found the style very sleek. The paint held up although the last year lots of flaking on the roof. With 295,000 she met her fate when someone pulled out in front of me in traffic totaling the car. A terrible ending to a most amazing life.

Read more