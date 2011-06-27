  1. Home
1992 Acura Legend Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

1992 Highlights

A passenger airbag joins the standard equipment list on LS models. Cupholders are finally available to front-seat passengers. LS models are now available with heated front seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Acura Legend.

5(86%)
4(11%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

She'll be missed
s OConnor,07/08/2010
I bought this car from my niece in '06 who bought it from my dad in '97 who originally bought it new in '92. I had always loved this car even though my dad preferred the design of the '88( i personally saw no comparison!). It's pick up was amazing, stopped on a dime and maintenance, while expensive in comparison to American models, isn't required too often. The handling was unmatched and I always found the style very sleek. The paint held up although the last year lots of flaking on the roof. With 295,000 she met her fate when someone pulled out in front of me in traffic totaling the car. A terrible ending to a most amazing life.
Great Car
Theblessed_1,07/03/2002
This car is a great car. I have known about Honda's reliablity for a very long time. I have seen many of the Legends on the road and they caught my attention very quickly. I then wanted one very much. I got a deal on one, and I do not regret the choice at all. My advice to anyone who is considering purchasing this vehicle.....DO IT !
a happy owner
Sea fan,01/08/2007
I've owned this car since 92 and have only had to change the battery and the tires. It is an amazing car and I've been extremely satisfied.
Can't Get Rid of This Thing
Ben,10/26/2007
I've had my Legend LS for 10 years now. I've contemplated getting a new car numerous times, but I just can't seem to justify buying a new car with my Legend still going strong. It's like trying to kill a zombie. Sure, it has some issues that I may eventually take care of (A/C no longer works, all Bose speakers but one have died, valve seals need replacing, ABS no longer works), but the car still runs great. I'm thinking that I'd rather spend the $3K+ to fix these items than spend another $30K - $40K for a newer car. Besides, if I were to get a new car, I still couldn't part with my Legend. My wife and I switched cars one day (never happens), and she commented on how smooth it still rides.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Acura Legend

Used 1992 Acura Legend Overview

The Used 1992 Acura Legend is offered in the following submodels: Legend Sedan, Legend Coupe. Available styles include L 2dr Coupe, LS 4dr Sedan, LS 2dr Coupe, L 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Acura Legend?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Acura Legends are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Acura Legend for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Acura Legend.

Can't find a used 1992 Acura Legends you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Legend for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,396.

Find a used Acura for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,213.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Legend for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,620.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,498.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Acura Legend?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

