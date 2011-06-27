Estimated values
2010 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,866
|$5,243
|$6,166
|Clean
|$3,560
|$4,821
|$5,655
|Average
|$2,949
|$3,976
|$4,634
|Rough
|$2,337
|$3,131
|$3,613
Estimated values
2010 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,950
|$5,155
|$5,964
|Clean
|$3,637
|$4,740
|$5,470
|Average
|$3,013
|$3,909
|$4,483
|Rough
|$2,388
|$3,079
|$3,495
Estimated values
2010 Volvo S40 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,252
|$4,516
|$5,361
|Clean
|$2,995
|$4,152
|$4,917
|Average
|$2,481
|$3,424
|$4,029
|Rough
|$1,966
|$2,697
|$3,141