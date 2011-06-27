Estimated values
2003 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,707
|$12,555
|$14,210
|Clean
|$8,681
|$11,253
|$12,718
|Average
|$6,630
|$8,648
|$9,735
|Rough
|$4,578
|$6,044
|$6,753
Estimated values
2003 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,706
|$15,140
|$17,136
|Clean
|$10,469
|$13,569
|$15,337
|Average
|$7,995
|$10,429
|$11,740
|Rough
|$5,521
|$7,288
|$8,143