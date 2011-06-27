Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,789
|$25,508
|$27,677
|Clean
|$23,506
|$25,210
|$27,339
|Average
|$22,942
|$24,616
|$26,663
|Rough
|$22,378
|$24,021
|$25,988
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,585
|$30,552
|$33,035
|Clean
|$28,246
|$30,196
|$32,632
|Average
|$27,568
|$29,484
|$31,825
|Rough
|$26,890
|$28,772
|$31,019
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,286
|$22,102
|$24,380
|Clean
|$20,045
|$21,844
|$24,083
|Average
|$19,564
|$21,329
|$23,488
|Rough
|$19,083
|$20,814
|$22,893
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,073
|$20,584
|$22,484
|Clean
|$18,847
|$20,344
|$22,209
|Average
|$18,395
|$19,864
|$21,660
|Rough
|$17,942
|$19,384
|$21,112
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,961
|$31,922
|$34,402
|Clean
|$29,606
|$31,550
|$33,982
|Average
|$28,895
|$30,806
|$33,142
|Rough
|$28,184
|$30,062
|$32,303
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,429
|$24,166
|$26,353
|Clean
|$22,163
|$23,884
|$26,031
|Average
|$21,631
|$23,321
|$25,388
|Rough
|$21,099
|$22,758
|$24,745