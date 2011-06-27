  1. Home
2020 Subaru Legacy Value

Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,789$25,508$27,677
Clean$23,506$25,210$27,339
Average$22,942$24,616$26,663
Rough$22,378$24,021$25,988
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,585$30,552$33,035
Clean$28,246$30,196$32,632
Average$27,568$29,484$31,825
Rough$26,890$28,772$31,019
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,286$22,102$24,380
Clean$20,045$21,844$24,083
Average$19,564$21,329$23,488
Rough$19,083$20,814$22,893
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,073$20,584$22,484
Clean$18,847$20,344$22,209
Average$18,395$19,864$21,660
Rough$17,942$19,384$21,112
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,961$31,922$34,402
Clean$29,606$31,550$33,982
Average$28,895$30,806$33,142
Rough$28,184$30,062$32,303
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,429$24,166$26,353
Clean$22,163$23,884$26,031
Average$21,631$23,321$25,388
Rough$21,099$22,758$24,745
FAQ

The trade-in value of a 2020 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,844 if you were selling it as a private party.
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,844 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,844 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Subaru Legacy ranges from $19,083 to $24,380, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.