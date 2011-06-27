Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$701
|$1,442
|$1,824
|Clean
|$618
|$1,273
|$1,616
|Average
|$451
|$936
|$1,199
|Rough
|$284
|$599
|$783
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$868
|$1,501
|$1,824
|Clean
|$764
|$1,325
|$1,616
|Average
|$558
|$974
|$1,199
|Rough
|$351
|$624
|$783
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Bonneville LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$718
|$1,448
|$1,824
|Clean
|$633
|$1,279
|$1,616
|Average
|$462
|$940
|$1,199
|Rough
|$291
|$602
|$783