Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo electric drive passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,414
|$9,415
|$11,573
|Clean
|$7,192
|$9,137
|$11,211
|Average
|$6,747
|$8,580
|$10,488
|Rough
|$6,302
|$8,023
|$9,765
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,595
|$9,546
|$11,655
|Clean
|$7,367
|$9,264
|$11,291
|Average
|$6,911
|$8,700
|$10,562
|Rough
|$6,455
|$8,135
|$9,834
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo prime 2dr Convertible (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,880
|$11,491
|$14,304
|Clean
|$8,614
|$11,151
|$13,857
|Average
|$8,080
|$10,472
|$12,963
|Rough
|$7,547
|$9,792
|$12,069
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,134
|$9,231
|$11,489
|Clean
|$6,920
|$8,958
|$11,130
|Average
|$6,491
|$8,412
|$10,412
|Rough
|$6,063
|$7,866
|$9,694
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo pure 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,997
|$9,055
|$11,272
|Clean
|$6,787
|$8,787
|$10,919
|Average
|$6,367
|$8,252
|$10,215
|Rough
|$5,947
|$7,716
|$9,510
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo electric drive pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,953
|$8,996
|$11,198
|Clean
|$6,744
|$8,730
|$10,848
|Average
|$6,327
|$8,198
|$10,148
|Rough
|$5,909
|$7,666
|$9,448
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo proxy 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,384
|$9,556
|$11,894
|Clean
|$7,163
|$9,274
|$11,523
|Average
|$6,719
|$8,709
|$10,779
|Rough
|$6,276
|$8,144
|$10,036
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo electric drive passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,910
|$9,042
|$11,336
|Clean
|$6,703
|$8,775
|$10,981
|Average
|$6,288
|$8,240
|$10,273
|Rough
|$5,873
|$7,705
|$9,564
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,461
|$9,656
|$12,019
|Clean
|$7,237
|$9,370
|$11,643
|Average
|$6,789
|$8,799
|$10,892
|Rough
|$6,342
|$8,228
|$10,141
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,399
|$9,574
|$11,917
|Clean
|$7,177
|$9,291
|$11,544
|Average
|$6,733
|$8,725
|$10,800
|Rough
|$6,288
|$8,159
|$10,055
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo proxy 2dr Convertible (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,568
|$9,794
|$12,190
|Clean
|$7,341
|$9,504
|$11,809
|Average
|$6,887
|$8,925
|$11,047
|Rough
|$6,433
|$8,346
|$10,286
Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo passion 2dr Convertible (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,418
|$9,599
|$11,948
|Clean
|$7,195
|$9,315
|$11,575
|Average
|$6,750
|$8,747
|$10,828
|Rough
|$6,305
|$8,180
|$10,081