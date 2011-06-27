  1. Home
2017 smart fortwo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 smart fortwo electric drive passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,414$9,415$11,573
Clean$7,192$9,137$11,211
Average$6,747$8,580$10,488
Rough$6,302$8,023$9,765
2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,595$9,546$11,655
Clean$7,367$9,264$11,291
Average$6,911$8,700$10,562
Rough$6,455$8,135$9,834
2017 smart fortwo prime 2dr Convertible (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,880$11,491$14,304
Clean$8,614$11,151$13,857
Average$8,080$10,472$12,963
Rough$7,547$9,792$12,069
2017 smart fortwo passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,134$9,231$11,489
Clean$6,920$8,958$11,130
Average$6,491$8,412$10,412
Rough$6,063$7,866$9,694
2017 smart fortwo pure 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,997$9,055$11,272
Clean$6,787$8,787$10,919
Average$6,367$8,252$10,215
Rough$5,947$7,716$9,510
2017 smart fortwo electric drive pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,953$8,996$11,198
Clean$6,744$8,730$10,848
Average$6,327$8,198$10,148
Rough$5,909$7,666$9,448
2017 smart fortwo proxy 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,384$9,556$11,894
Clean$7,163$9,274$11,523
Average$6,719$8,709$10,779
Rough$6,276$8,144$10,036
2017 smart fortwo electric drive passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,910$9,042$11,336
Clean$6,703$8,775$10,981
Average$6,288$8,240$10,273
Rough$5,873$7,705$9,564
2017 smart fortwo prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,461$9,656$12,019
Clean$7,237$9,370$11,643
Average$6,789$8,799$10,892
Rough$6,342$8,228$10,141
2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,399$9,574$11,917
Clean$7,177$9,291$11,544
Average$6,733$8,725$10,800
Rough$6,288$8,159$10,055
2017 smart fortwo proxy 2dr Convertible (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,568$9,794$12,190
Clean$7,341$9,504$11,809
Average$6,887$8,925$11,047
Rough$6,433$8,346$10,286
2017 smart fortwo passion 2dr Convertible (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,418$9,599$11,948
Clean$7,195$9,315$11,575
Average$6,750$8,747$10,828
Rough$6,305$8,180$10,081
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 smart fortwo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 smart fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,787 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,787 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a smart fortwo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 smart fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,787 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,787 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 smart fortwo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 smart fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,787 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,787 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 smart fortwo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 smart fortwo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 smart fortwo ranges from $5,947 to $11,272, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 smart fortwo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.