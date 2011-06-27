Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$4,478
|$5,682
|Clean
|$2,933
|$4,224
|$5,337
|Average
|$2,574
|$3,714
|$4,648
|Rough
|$2,216
|$3,204
|$3,958
Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$4,351
|$5,520
|Clean
|$2,849
|$4,103
|$5,185
|Average
|$2,500
|$3,608
|$4,515
|Rough
|$2,152
|$3,112
|$3,845
Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,076
|$4,427
|$5,615
|Clean
|$2,898
|$4,175
|$5,274
|Average
|$2,544
|$3,671
|$4,593
|Rough
|$2,190
|$3,167
|$3,911
Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo electric drive cabriolet 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,279
|$4,653
|$5,866
|Clean
|$3,090
|$4,389
|$5,510
|Average
|$2,712
|$3,859
|$4,798
|Rough
|$2,334
|$3,329
|$4,086
Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,165
|$4,555
|$5,779
|Clean
|$2,983
|$4,296
|$5,428
|Average
|$2,618
|$3,777
|$4,727
|Rough
|$2,253
|$3,258
|$4,025