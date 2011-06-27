  1. Home
2013 smart fortwo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,112$4,478$5,682
Clean$2,933$4,224$5,337
Average$2,574$3,714$4,648
Rough$2,216$3,204$3,958
Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,023$4,351$5,520
Clean$2,849$4,103$5,185
Average$2,500$3,608$4,515
Rough$2,152$3,112$3,845
Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,076$4,427$5,615
Clean$2,898$4,175$5,274
Average$2,544$3,671$4,593
Rough$2,190$3,167$3,911
Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo electric drive cabriolet 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,279$4,653$5,866
Clean$3,090$4,389$5,510
Average$2,712$3,859$4,798
Rough$2,334$3,329$4,086
Estimated values
2013 smart fortwo electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,165$4,555$5,779
Clean$2,983$4,296$5,428
Average$2,618$3,777$4,727
Rough$2,253$3,258$4,025
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 smart fortwo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 smart fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,933 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,224 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a smart fortwo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 smart fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,933 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,224 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 smart fortwo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 smart fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,933 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,224 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 smart fortwo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 smart fortwo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 smart fortwo ranges from $2,216 to $5,682, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 smart fortwo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.