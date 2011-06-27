  1. Home
2012 Ram 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,979$31,559$35,913
Clean$24,638$29,915$33,993
Average$21,956$26,627$30,152
Rough$19,274$23,340$26,311
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,831$28,979$33,756
Clean$21,653$27,469$31,951
Average$19,296$24,450$28,341
Rough$16,939$21,432$24,731
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,119$35,432$40,358
Clean$27,616$33,586$38,200
Average$24,610$29,895$33,884
Rough$21,604$26,204$29,568
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,421$34,560$39,352
Clean$26,954$32,760$37,248
Average$24,020$29,160$33,039
Rough$21,086$25,560$28,831
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,185$28,158$32,800
Clean$21,040$26,692$31,046
Average$18,750$23,758$27,538
Rough$16,460$20,825$24,030
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,356$28,375$33,052
Clean$21,202$26,897$31,285
Average$18,894$23,941$27,750
Rough$16,587$20,985$24,215
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,088$26,766$31,178
Clean$20,000$25,372$29,511
Average$17,823$22,584$26,177
Rough$15,646$19,795$22,842
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,534$32,476$36,351
Clean$26,113$30,785$34,407
Average$23,271$27,402$30,520
Rough$20,428$24,018$26,632
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,135$21,750$25,334
Clean$16,251$20,617$23,980
Average$14,482$18,351$21,270
Rough$12,713$16,085$18,561
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,313$24,513$28,553
Clean$18,316$23,236$27,026
Average$16,323$20,683$23,972
Rough$14,329$18,129$20,919
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,211$30,731$35,795
Clean$22,961$29,130$33,881
Average$20,462$25,929$30,053
Rough$17,963$22,727$26,225
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,599$28,683$33,411
Clean$21,432$27,189$31,625
Average$19,099$24,201$28,051
Rough$16,766$21,213$24,478
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,960$37,148$41,984
Clean$29,362$35,213$39,739
Average$26,166$31,343$35,249
Rough$22,970$27,473$30,759
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,537$34,396$38,974
Clean$27,064$32,604$36,890
Average$24,118$29,021$32,722
Rough$21,172$25,438$28,554
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,517$27,492$31,373
Clean$21,354$26,060$29,696
Average$19,030$23,196$26,340
Rough$16,706$20,332$22,985
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,729$19,963$23,254
Clean$14,917$18,924$22,011
Average$13,293$16,844$19,524
Rough$11,669$14,764$17,037
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,507$26,029$30,319
Clean$19,449$24,674$28,698
Average$17,332$21,962$25,456
Rough$15,215$19,251$22,213
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,694$24,995$29,115
Clean$18,677$23,693$27,558
Average$16,644$21,089$24,444
Rough$14,611$18,486$21,331
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,891$22,709$26,451
Clean$16,968$21,526$25,037
Average$15,121$19,161$22,208
Rough$13,274$16,795$19,379
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,687$32,338$36,749
Clean$25,310$30,654$34,784
Average$22,555$27,285$30,854
Rough$19,800$23,916$26,924
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,238$33,302$38,791
Clean$24,884$31,568$36,717
Average$22,175$28,099$32,568
Rough$19,466$24,629$28,420
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,218$20,585$23,978
Clean$15,381$19,512$22,696
Average$13,707$17,368$20,132
Rough$12,033$15,224$17,567
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,917$22,741$26,490
Clean$16,992$21,557$25,073
Average$15,143$19,188$22,240
Rough$13,293$16,819$19,407
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,633$21,111$24,590
Clean$15,774$20,011$23,276
Average$14,057$17,812$20,646
Rough$12,340$15,613$18,016
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,963$25,338$29,515
Clean$18,933$24,018$27,936
Average$16,872$21,379$24,780
Rough$14,811$18,739$21,623
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,057$32,731$37,162
Clean$25,660$31,026$35,175
Average$22,867$27,617$31,200
Rough$20,074$24,207$27,226
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Ram 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,917 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,924 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,917 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,924 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Ram 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,917 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,924 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ram 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ram 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ram 3500 ranges from $11,669 to $23,254, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ram 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.