Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,979
|$31,559
|$35,913
|Clean
|$24,638
|$29,915
|$33,993
|Average
|$21,956
|$26,627
|$30,152
|Rough
|$19,274
|$23,340
|$26,311
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,831
|$28,979
|$33,756
|Clean
|$21,653
|$27,469
|$31,951
|Average
|$19,296
|$24,450
|$28,341
|Rough
|$16,939
|$21,432
|$24,731
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,119
|$35,432
|$40,358
|Clean
|$27,616
|$33,586
|$38,200
|Average
|$24,610
|$29,895
|$33,884
|Rough
|$21,604
|$26,204
|$29,568
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,421
|$34,560
|$39,352
|Clean
|$26,954
|$32,760
|$37,248
|Average
|$24,020
|$29,160
|$33,039
|Rough
|$21,086
|$25,560
|$28,831
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,185
|$28,158
|$32,800
|Clean
|$21,040
|$26,692
|$31,046
|Average
|$18,750
|$23,758
|$27,538
|Rough
|$16,460
|$20,825
|$24,030
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,356
|$28,375
|$33,052
|Clean
|$21,202
|$26,897
|$31,285
|Average
|$18,894
|$23,941
|$27,750
|Rough
|$16,587
|$20,985
|$24,215
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,088
|$26,766
|$31,178
|Clean
|$20,000
|$25,372
|$29,511
|Average
|$17,823
|$22,584
|$26,177
|Rough
|$15,646
|$19,795
|$22,842
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,534
|$32,476
|$36,351
|Clean
|$26,113
|$30,785
|$34,407
|Average
|$23,271
|$27,402
|$30,520
|Rough
|$20,428
|$24,018
|$26,632
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,135
|$21,750
|$25,334
|Clean
|$16,251
|$20,617
|$23,980
|Average
|$14,482
|$18,351
|$21,270
|Rough
|$12,713
|$16,085
|$18,561
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,313
|$24,513
|$28,553
|Clean
|$18,316
|$23,236
|$27,026
|Average
|$16,323
|$20,683
|$23,972
|Rough
|$14,329
|$18,129
|$20,919
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,211
|$30,731
|$35,795
|Clean
|$22,961
|$29,130
|$33,881
|Average
|$20,462
|$25,929
|$30,053
|Rough
|$17,963
|$22,727
|$26,225
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,599
|$28,683
|$33,411
|Clean
|$21,432
|$27,189
|$31,625
|Average
|$19,099
|$24,201
|$28,051
|Rough
|$16,766
|$21,213
|$24,478
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,960
|$37,148
|$41,984
|Clean
|$29,362
|$35,213
|$39,739
|Average
|$26,166
|$31,343
|$35,249
|Rough
|$22,970
|$27,473
|$30,759
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,537
|$34,396
|$38,974
|Clean
|$27,064
|$32,604
|$36,890
|Average
|$24,118
|$29,021
|$32,722
|Rough
|$21,172
|$25,438
|$28,554
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,517
|$27,492
|$31,373
|Clean
|$21,354
|$26,060
|$29,696
|Average
|$19,030
|$23,196
|$26,340
|Rough
|$16,706
|$20,332
|$22,985
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,729
|$19,963
|$23,254
|Clean
|$14,917
|$18,924
|$22,011
|Average
|$13,293
|$16,844
|$19,524
|Rough
|$11,669
|$14,764
|$17,037
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,507
|$26,029
|$30,319
|Clean
|$19,449
|$24,674
|$28,698
|Average
|$17,332
|$21,962
|$25,456
|Rough
|$15,215
|$19,251
|$22,213
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,694
|$24,995
|$29,115
|Clean
|$18,677
|$23,693
|$27,558
|Average
|$16,644
|$21,089
|$24,444
|Rough
|$14,611
|$18,486
|$21,331
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,891
|$22,709
|$26,451
|Clean
|$16,968
|$21,526
|$25,037
|Average
|$15,121
|$19,161
|$22,208
|Rough
|$13,274
|$16,795
|$19,379
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,687
|$32,338
|$36,749
|Clean
|$25,310
|$30,654
|$34,784
|Average
|$22,555
|$27,285
|$30,854
|Rough
|$19,800
|$23,916
|$26,924
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,238
|$33,302
|$38,791
|Clean
|$24,884
|$31,568
|$36,717
|Average
|$22,175
|$28,099
|$32,568
|Rough
|$19,466
|$24,629
|$28,420
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,218
|$20,585
|$23,978
|Clean
|$15,381
|$19,512
|$22,696
|Average
|$13,707
|$17,368
|$20,132
|Rough
|$12,033
|$15,224
|$17,567
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,917
|$22,741
|$26,490
|Clean
|$16,992
|$21,557
|$25,073
|Average
|$15,143
|$19,188
|$22,240
|Rough
|$13,293
|$16,819
|$19,407
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,633
|$21,111
|$24,590
|Clean
|$15,774
|$20,011
|$23,276
|Average
|$14,057
|$17,812
|$20,646
|Rough
|$12,340
|$15,613
|$18,016
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,963
|$25,338
|$29,515
|Clean
|$18,933
|$24,018
|$27,936
|Average
|$16,872
|$21,379
|$24,780
|Rough
|$14,811
|$18,739
|$21,623
Estimated values
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,057
|$32,731
|$37,162
|Clean
|$25,660
|$31,026
|$35,175
|Average
|$22,867
|$27,617
|$31,200
|Rough
|$20,074
|$24,207
|$27,226