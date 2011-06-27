  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,299$5,019$5,964
Clean$3,086$4,688$5,564
Average$2,661$4,028$4,765
Rough$2,235$3,367$3,966
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,158$6,098$7,163
Clean$3,890$5,696$6,683
Average$3,354$4,894$5,723
Rough$2,818$4,091$4,763
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,277$4,687$5,462
Clean$3,065$4,378$5,096
Average$2,643$3,761$4,364
Rough$2,220$3,144$3,632
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,366$4,323$4,851
Clean$3,149$4,038$4,526
Average$2,715$3,469$3,876
Rough$2,281$2,900$3,225
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,916$4,185$4,882
Clean$2,728$3,909$4,554
Average$2,352$3,358$3,900
Rough$1,976$2,807$3,246
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,644$3,785$4,411
Clean$2,474$3,535$4,116
Average$2,133$3,037$3,524
Rough$1,792$2,539$2,933
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,988$4,546$5,402
Clean$2,795$4,247$5,040
Average$2,410$3,648$4,316
Rough$2,024$3,050$3,592
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,852$3,955$4,563
Clean$2,669$3,695$4,258
Average$2,301$3,174$3,646
Rough$1,933$2,654$3,034
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,990$4,215$4,889
Clean$2,797$3,938$4,562
Average$2,412$3,383$3,906
Rough$2,026$2,828$3,251
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,168$4,413$5,097
Clean$2,963$4,122$4,756
Average$2,555$3,541$4,073
Rough$2,146$2,960$3,389
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,402$5,375$6,458
Clean$3,183$5,021$6,026
Average$2,744$4,314$5,160
Rough$2,305$3,606$4,294
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,092$4,421$5,152
Clean$2,893$4,130$4,807
Average$2,494$3,548$4,117
Rough$2,095$2,966$3,426
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,183 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,021 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Xterra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,183 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,021 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Nissan Xterra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,183 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,021 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Nissan Xterra ranges from $2,305 to $6,458, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.