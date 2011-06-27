Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,299
|$5,019
|$5,964
|Clean
|$3,086
|$4,688
|$5,564
|Average
|$2,661
|$4,028
|$4,765
|Rough
|$2,235
|$3,367
|$3,966
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,158
|$6,098
|$7,163
|Clean
|$3,890
|$5,696
|$6,683
|Average
|$3,354
|$4,894
|$5,723
|Rough
|$2,818
|$4,091
|$4,763
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,277
|$4,687
|$5,462
|Clean
|$3,065
|$4,378
|$5,096
|Average
|$2,643
|$3,761
|$4,364
|Rough
|$2,220
|$3,144
|$3,632
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,366
|$4,323
|$4,851
|Clean
|$3,149
|$4,038
|$4,526
|Average
|$2,715
|$3,469
|$3,876
|Rough
|$2,281
|$2,900
|$3,225
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,916
|$4,185
|$4,882
|Clean
|$2,728
|$3,909
|$4,554
|Average
|$2,352
|$3,358
|$3,900
|Rough
|$1,976
|$2,807
|$3,246
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,644
|$3,785
|$4,411
|Clean
|$2,474
|$3,535
|$4,116
|Average
|$2,133
|$3,037
|$3,524
|Rough
|$1,792
|$2,539
|$2,933
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,988
|$4,546
|$5,402
|Clean
|$2,795
|$4,247
|$5,040
|Average
|$2,410
|$3,648
|$4,316
|Rough
|$2,024
|$3,050
|$3,592
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,852
|$3,955
|$4,563
|Clean
|$2,669
|$3,695
|$4,258
|Average
|$2,301
|$3,174
|$3,646
|Rough
|$1,933
|$2,654
|$3,034
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,990
|$4,215
|$4,889
|Clean
|$2,797
|$3,938
|$4,562
|Average
|$2,412
|$3,383
|$3,906
|Rough
|$2,026
|$2,828
|$3,251
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,168
|$4,413
|$5,097
|Clean
|$2,963
|$4,122
|$4,756
|Average
|$2,555
|$3,541
|$4,073
|Rough
|$2,146
|$2,960
|$3,389
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,402
|$5,375
|$6,458
|Clean
|$3,183
|$5,021
|$6,026
|Average
|$2,744
|$4,314
|$5,160
|Rough
|$2,305
|$3,606
|$4,294
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,092
|$4,421
|$5,152
|Clean
|$2,893
|$4,130
|$4,807
|Average
|$2,494
|$3,548
|$4,117
|Rough
|$2,095
|$2,966
|$3,426