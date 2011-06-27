Estimated values
2008 smart fortwo passion 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$2,915
|$3,524
|Clean
|$1,644
|$2,660
|$3,215
|Average
|$1,319
|$2,149
|$2,598
|Rough
|$994
|$1,639
|$1,980
Estimated values
2008 smart fortwo pure 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,753
|$2,830
|$3,421
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,582
|$3,121
|Average
|$1,280
|$2,087
|$2,522
|Rough
|$965
|$1,591
|$1,922
Estimated values
2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$3,267
|$3,949
|Clean
|$1,842
|$2,981
|$3,603
|Average
|$1,478
|$2,409
|$2,911
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,837
|$2,219