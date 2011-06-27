Estimated values
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,266
|$68,549
|$70,166
|Clean
|$66,078
|$67,332
|$68,896
|Average
|$63,703
|$64,897
|$66,357
|Rough
|$61,328
|$62,462
|$63,818
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,438
|$64,648
|$66,173
|Clean
|$62,318
|$63,500
|$64,976
|Average
|$60,077
|$61,204
|$62,581
|Rough
|$57,837
|$58,907
|$60,186
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$91,499
|$93,244
|$95,444
|Clean
|$89,883
|$91,588
|$93,717
|Average
|$86,652
|$88,276
|$90,263
|Rough
|$83,421
|$84,964
|$86,809
Estimated values
2019 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,869
|$56,935
|$58,279
|Clean
|$54,882
|$55,924
|$57,224
|Average
|$52,910
|$53,902
|$55,115
|Rough
|$50,937
|$51,879
|$53,006