Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza Outback 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$646
|$1,360
|$1,741
|Clean
|$570
|$1,202
|$1,541
|Average
|$417
|$886
|$1,139
|Rough
|$264
|$570
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza L Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza L 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza LX 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza LX 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza Outback Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza L Special Editition 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza LX 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza L Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,341
|$1,741
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,541
|Average
|$380
|$873
|$1,139
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Impreza L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$609
|$1,346
|$1,741
|Clean
|$537
|$1,190
|$1,541
|Average
|$393
|$877
|$1,139
|Rough
|$249
|$564
|$737