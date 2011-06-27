  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,034$32,754$36,531
Clean$28,100$31,696$35,329
Average$26,232$29,578$32,925
Rough$24,363$27,461$30,522
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,074$36,734$41,460
Clean$31,042$35,547$40,096
Average$28,978$33,172$37,368
Rough$26,914$30,798$34,640
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,988$45,037$49,162
Clean$39,669$43,582$47,545
Average$37,031$40,671$44,310
Rough$34,393$37,759$41,076
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,611$46,658$51,786
Clean$40,272$45,150$50,082
Average$37,594$42,134$46,675
Rough$34,916$39,118$43,268
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,235$40,108$43,047
Clean$36,037$38,812$41,631
Average$33,641$36,219$38,799
Rough$31,244$33,627$35,967
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,584$29,301$33,070
Clean$24,761$28,354$31,982
Average$23,114$26,460$29,806
Rough$21,468$24,566$27,630
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,660$37,405$42,216
Clean$31,609$36,196$40,828
Average$29,507$33,778$38,050
Rough$27,405$31,361$35,272
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,474$31,465$35,512
Clean$26,590$30,448$34,344
Average$24,821$28,414$32,007
Rough$23,053$26,380$29,671
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,078$28,722$32,416
Clean$24,271$27,793$31,349
Average$22,657$25,937$29,216
Rough$21,043$24,080$27,084
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,772$33,410$37,106
Clean$28,814$32,330$35,885
Average$26,898$30,170$33,443
Rough$24,982$28,011$31,002
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,443$22,268$25,133
Clean$18,818$21,548$24,306
Average$17,566$20,109$22,652
Rough$16,315$18,669$20,999
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,352$31,326$35,356
Clean$26,472$30,314$34,193
Average$24,712$28,289$31,866
Rough$22,952$26,264$29,540
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,591$42,573$46,627
Clean$37,349$41,197$45,093
Average$34,866$38,445$42,025
Rough$32,382$35,694$38,958
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,862$22,747$25,673
Clean$19,223$22,012$24,829
Average$17,945$20,542$23,139
Rough$16,666$19,072$21,450
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,350$40,513$44,745
Clean$35,180$39,203$43,273
Average$32,841$36,585$40,329
Rough$30,501$33,966$37,385
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,105$44,330$48,631
Clean$38,814$42,898$47,031
Average$36,233$40,032$43,831
Rough$33,652$37,167$40,632
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,233$45,723$50,290
Clean$39,906$44,245$48,636
Average$37,252$41,290$45,327
Rough$34,599$38,334$42,018
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,790$42,555$46,392
Clean$37,542$41,180$44,865
Average$35,045$38,429$41,813
Rough$32,549$35,679$38,761
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,479$34,907$39,398
Clean$29,498$33,779$38,101
Average$27,536$31,523$35,509
Rough$25,575$29,267$32,917
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,962$35,461$40,022
Clean$29,966$34,315$38,705
Average$27,973$32,023$36,072
Rough$25,981$29,730$33,439
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,174$32,267$36,418
Clean$27,268$31,224$35,220
Average$25,454$29,138$32,824
Rough$23,641$27,053$30,427
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,558$32,707$36,914
Clean$27,639$31,650$35,700
Average$25,801$29,536$33,271
Rough$23,963$27,422$30,842
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,978$36,625$41,336
Clean$30,949$35,441$39,976
Average$28,891$33,074$37,257
Rough$26,833$30,706$34,537
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,138$33,371$37,664
Clean$28,200$32,293$36,424
Average$26,325$30,136$33,946
Rough$24,450$27,978$31,468
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,842$43,844$47,921
Clean$38,560$42,427$46,345
Average$35,996$39,593$43,192
Rough$33,432$36,759$40,039
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,847$46,769$50,770
Clean$41,469$45,258$49,100
Average$38,711$42,234$45,759
Rough$35,953$39,211$42,419
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,199$33,983$37,826
Clean$29,227$32,885$36,581
Average$27,284$30,688$34,093
Rough$25,340$28,492$31,604
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,921$34,268$38,676
Clean$28,958$33,160$37,404
Average$27,032$30,945$34,859
Rough$25,107$28,730$32,314
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,957$29,728$33,553
Clean$25,122$28,768$32,449
Average$23,451$26,846$30,242
Rough$21,781$24,924$28,034
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,407$27,953$31,549
Clean$23,622$27,050$30,511
Average$22,051$25,243$28,435
Rough$20,480$23,436$26,359
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,815$34,147$38,539
Clean$28,856$33,043$37,271
Average$26,937$30,836$34,735
Rough$25,018$28,629$32,200
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,845$42,602$46,431
Clean$37,595$41,225$44,904
Average$35,095$38,471$41,849
Rough$32,595$35,718$38,794
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,731$24,888$28,090
Clean$21,032$24,084$27,166
Average$19,634$22,475$25,318
Rough$18,235$20,866$23,469
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,569$39,274$43,045
Clean$34,424$38,005$41,629
Average$32,135$35,466$38,797
Rough$29,846$32,927$35,965
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,228$32,591$36,010
Clean$28,287$31,538$34,825
Average$26,406$29,431$32,456
Rough$24,525$27,324$30,087
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,793$40,994$46,266
Clean$34,642$39,669$44,744
Average$32,338$37,019$41,700
Rough$30,034$34,369$38,656
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,733$40,441$44,216
Clean$35,551$39,134$42,762
Average$33,187$36,519$39,852
Rough$30,823$33,905$36,943
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,687$25,983$29,325
Clean$21,957$25,143$28,360
Average$20,497$23,464$26,431
Rough$19,037$21,784$24,501
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,119$28,768$32,469
Clean$24,310$27,839$31,400
Average$22,694$25,979$29,264
Rough$21,077$24,119$27,128
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,352$31,326$35,356
Clean$26,472$30,314$34,193
Average$24,712$28,289$31,866
Rough$22,952$26,264$29,540
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,720$24,875$28,075
Clean$21,021$24,071$27,151
Average$19,623$22,463$25,304
Rough$18,225$20,855$23,457
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,311$42,767$47,295
Clean$37,079$41,384$45,739
Average$34,613$38,620$42,627
Rough$32,147$35,856$39,515
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,107$33,791$36,531
Clean$30,106$32,699$35,329
Average$28,104$30,515$32,925
Rough$26,102$28,331$30,522
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,975$30,894$34,868
Clean$26,107$29,895$33,721
Average$24,371$27,898$31,426
Rough$22,635$25,902$29,132
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ram 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,818 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,548 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,818 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,548 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Ram 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,818 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,548 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ram 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ram 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ram 3500 ranges from $16,315 to $25,133, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Ram 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.