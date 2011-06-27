Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,034
|$32,754
|$36,531
|Clean
|$28,100
|$31,696
|$35,329
|Average
|$26,232
|$29,578
|$32,925
|Rough
|$24,363
|$27,461
|$30,522
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,074
|$36,734
|$41,460
|Clean
|$31,042
|$35,547
|$40,096
|Average
|$28,978
|$33,172
|$37,368
|Rough
|$26,914
|$30,798
|$34,640
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,988
|$45,037
|$49,162
|Clean
|$39,669
|$43,582
|$47,545
|Average
|$37,031
|$40,671
|$44,310
|Rough
|$34,393
|$37,759
|$41,076
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,611
|$46,658
|$51,786
|Clean
|$40,272
|$45,150
|$50,082
|Average
|$37,594
|$42,134
|$46,675
|Rough
|$34,916
|$39,118
|$43,268
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,235
|$40,108
|$43,047
|Clean
|$36,037
|$38,812
|$41,631
|Average
|$33,641
|$36,219
|$38,799
|Rough
|$31,244
|$33,627
|$35,967
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,584
|$29,301
|$33,070
|Clean
|$24,761
|$28,354
|$31,982
|Average
|$23,114
|$26,460
|$29,806
|Rough
|$21,468
|$24,566
|$27,630
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,660
|$37,405
|$42,216
|Clean
|$31,609
|$36,196
|$40,828
|Average
|$29,507
|$33,778
|$38,050
|Rough
|$27,405
|$31,361
|$35,272
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,474
|$31,465
|$35,512
|Clean
|$26,590
|$30,448
|$34,344
|Average
|$24,821
|$28,414
|$32,007
|Rough
|$23,053
|$26,380
|$29,671
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,078
|$28,722
|$32,416
|Clean
|$24,271
|$27,793
|$31,349
|Average
|$22,657
|$25,937
|$29,216
|Rough
|$21,043
|$24,080
|$27,084
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,772
|$33,410
|$37,106
|Clean
|$28,814
|$32,330
|$35,885
|Average
|$26,898
|$30,170
|$33,443
|Rough
|$24,982
|$28,011
|$31,002
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,443
|$22,268
|$25,133
|Clean
|$18,818
|$21,548
|$24,306
|Average
|$17,566
|$20,109
|$22,652
|Rough
|$16,315
|$18,669
|$20,999
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,352
|$31,326
|$35,356
|Clean
|$26,472
|$30,314
|$34,193
|Average
|$24,712
|$28,289
|$31,866
|Rough
|$22,952
|$26,264
|$29,540
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,591
|$42,573
|$46,627
|Clean
|$37,349
|$41,197
|$45,093
|Average
|$34,866
|$38,445
|$42,025
|Rough
|$32,382
|$35,694
|$38,958
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,862
|$22,747
|$25,673
|Clean
|$19,223
|$22,012
|$24,829
|Average
|$17,945
|$20,542
|$23,139
|Rough
|$16,666
|$19,072
|$21,450
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,350
|$40,513
|$44,745
|Clean
|$35,180
|$39,203
|$43,273
|Average
|$32,841
|$36,585
|$40,329
|Rough
|$30,501
|$33,966
|$37,385
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,105
|$44,330
|$48,631
|Clean
|$38,814
|$42,898
|$47,031
|Average
|$36,233
|$40,032
|$43,831
|Rough
|$33,652
|$37,167
|$40,632
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,233
|$45,723
|$50,290
|Clean
|$39,906
|$44,245
|$48,636
|Average
|$37,252
|$41,290
|$45,327
|Rough
|$34,599
|$38,334
|$42,018
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,790
|$42,555
|$46,392
|Clean
|$37,542
|$41,180
|$44,865
|Average
|$35,045
|$38,429
|$41,813
|Rough
|$32,549
|$35,679
|$38,761
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,479
|$34,907
|$39,398
|Clean
|$29,498
|$33,779
|$38,101
|Average
|$27,536
|$31,523
|$35,509
|Rough
|$25,575
|$29,267
|$32,917
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,962
|$35,461
|$40,022
|Clean
|$29,966
|$34,315
|$38,705
|Average
|$27,973
|$32,023
|$36,072
|Rough
|$25,981
|$29,730
|$33,439
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,174
|$32,267
|$36,418
|Clean
|$27,268
|$31,224
|$35,220
|Average
|$25,454
|$29,138
|$32,824
|Rough
|$23,641
|$27,053
|$30,427
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,558
|$32,707
|$36,914
|Clean
|$27,639
|$31,650
|$35,700
|Average
|$25,801
|$29,536
|$33,271
|Rough
|$23,963
|$27,422
|$30,842
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,978
|$36,625
|$41,336
|Clean
|$30,949
|$35,441
|$39,976
|Average
|$28,891
|$33,074
|$37,257
|Rough
|$26,833
|$30,706
|$34,537
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,138
|$33,371
|$37,664
|Clean
|$28,200
|$32,293
|$36,424
|Average
|$26,325
|$30,136
|$33,946
|Rough
|$24,450
|$27,978
|$31,468
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,842
|$43,844
|$47,921
|Clean
|$38,560
|$42,427
|$46,345
|Average
|$35,996
|$39,593
|$43,192
|Rough
|$33,432
|$36,759
|$40,039
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,847
|$46,769
|$50,770
|Clean
|$41,469
|$45,258
|$49,100
|Average
|$38,711
|$42,234
|$45,759
|Rough
|$35,953
|$39,211
|$42,419
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,199
|$33,983
|$37,826
|Clean
|$29,227
|$32,885
|$36,581
|Average
|$27,284
|$30,688
|$34,093
|Rough
|$25,340
|$28,492
|$31,604
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,921
|$34,268
|$38,676
|Clean
|$28,958
|$33,160
|$37,404
|Average
|$27,032
|$30,945
|$34,859
|Rough
|$25,107
|$28,730
|$32,314
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,957
|$29,728
|$33,553
|Clean
|$25,122
|$28,768
|$32,449
|Average
|$23,451
|$26,846
|$30,242
|Rough
|$21,781
|$24,924
|$28,034
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,407
|$27,953
|$31,549
|Clean
|$23,622
|$27,050
|$30,511
|Average
|$22,051
|$25,243
|$28,435
|Rough
|$20,480
|$23,436
|$26,359
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,815
|$34,147
|$38,539
|Clean
|$28,856
|$33,043
|$37,271
|Average
|$26,937
|$30,836
|$34,735
|Rough
|$25,018
|$28,629
|$32,200
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,845
|$42,602
|$46,431
|Clean
|$37,595
|$41,225
|$44,904
|Average
|$35,095
|$38,471
|$41,849
|Rough
|$32,595
|$35,718
|$38,794
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,731
|$24,888
|$28,090
|Clean
|$21,032
|$24,084
|$27,166
|Average
|$19,634
|$22,475
|$25,318
|Rough
|$18,235
|$20,866
|$23,469
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,569
|$39,274
|$43,045
|Clean
|$34,424
|$38,005
|$41,629
|Average
|$32,135
|$35,466
|$38,797
|Rough
|$29,846
|$32,927
|$35,965
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,228
|$32,591
|$36,010
|Clean
|$28,287
|$31,538
|$34,825
|Average
|$26,406
|$29,431
|$32,456
|Rough
|$24,525
|$27,324
|$30,087
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,793
|$40,994
|$46,266
|Clean
|$34,642
|$39,669
|$44,744
|Average
|$32,338
|$37,019
|$41,700
|Rough
|$30,034
|$34,369
|$38,656
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,733
|$40,441
|$44,216
|Clean
|$35,551
|$39,134
|$42,762
|Average
|$33,187
|$36,519
|$39,852
|Rough
|$30,823
|$33,905
|$36,943
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,687
|$25,983
|$29,325
|Clean
|$21,957
|$25,143
|$28,360
|Average
|$20,497
|$23,464
|$26,431
|Rough
|$19,037
|$21,784
|$24,501
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,119
|$28,768
|$32,469
|Clean
|$24,310
|$27,839
|$31,400
|Average
|$22,694
|$25,979
|$29,264
|Rough
|$21,077
|$24,119
|$27,128
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,352
|$31,326
|$35,356
|Clean
|$26,472
|$30,314
|$34,193
|Average
|$24,712
|$28,289
|$31,866
|Rough
|$22,952
|$26,264
|$29,540
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,720
|$24,875
|$28,075
|Clean
|$21,021
|$24,071
|$27,151
|Average
|$19,623
|$22,463
|$25,304
|Rough
|$18,225
|$20,855
|$23,457
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,311
|$42,767
|$47,295
|Clean
|$37,079
|$41,384
|$45,739
|Average
|$34,613
|$38,620
|$42,627
|Rough
|$32,147
|$35,856
|$39,515
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,107
|$33,791
|$36,531
|Clean
|$30,106
|$32,699
|$35,329
|Average
|$28,104
|$30,515
|$32,925
|Rough
|$26,102
|$28,331
|$30,522
Estimated values
2016 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,975
|$30,894
|$34,868
|Clean
|$26,107
|$29,895
|$33,721
|Average
|$24,371
|$27,898
|$31,426
|Rough
|$22,635
|$25,902
|$29,132