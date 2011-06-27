Estimated values
1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,385
|$1,872
|$2,144
|Clean
|$1,213
|$1,644
|$1,882
|Average
|$869
|$1,187
|$1,359
|Rough
|$526
|$731
|$836
Estimated values
1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,461
|$1,964
|$2,245
|Clean
|$1,280
|$1,725
|$1,971
|Average
|$917
|$1,246
|$1,423
|Rough
|$554
|$767
|$875