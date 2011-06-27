Used 2013 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

I would recommend the BLIS system if you are used to having it. I purchased mine as a certified one since it one only had 7500 miles for a 2013, 0.9% financing, favorite calcite interior with caspian blue exterior. The interior is very luxurious; however, electronics/stereo could be updated. Then again, it is a 2013 car! I don't need entertainment.. just some music, bluetooth and the car! Top down it is a beautiful car; Top up it is a nice coupe to be used almost year round! Hardtop design is pretty incredible.. and you still have some trunk space available with top down. I purchased seat protectors and windbreaker on ebay for additional use/convenience. Several reviews say power is insufficient, but i am quite happy with it. Has all the power I need in town and on the highway. Love it! Love it! Update after 7 months of ownership: Love the flexibility of a true car with convertible option depending on weather or travel plans. Car has been wonderful with no issues! Can load my golf clubs easily in the trunk! Seats are so sweet and comfy! 2018 Update: I can put my golf clubs in the front seat with the top down! - just slide the seat back and they fit comfortably! Not a glitch one with this car so far.. oil change, rotate the tires and new wiper blades. Love the ride and reliability! 2020 Update:Still running great! One little noise issue,but trying to figure that out now. Otherwise, no issues with the car and love the convertible!

Coach Rick , 03/26/2018 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is our fourth Volvo C70...one rag-top and 3 hard tops. I traded our '11 on one of the very last '13s in the area in Dec '13 and got an excellent price. It's lacking a couple of things our earlier models had, namely Nav and super-duper audio(whatever the latest was called in '13...DynAudio no longer in use). It's still(and again) a great cruiser, capable in-town vehicle and a blast to drive with the top down. Yes, the suspension is more comfy than racy; but this is no track car. The hardtop, while not silent, is solid and confidence-inspiring...with excellent visibility for a drop-top. Gas mileage for us has been a solid 25mpg average on 87 octane fuel(Top Tier almost exclusively ). Road trips are much closer to 30mpg. I wouldn't mind eliminating some of the wheel-spin under acceleration and cornering; but it IS a FWD after all. The back seat is for the pup, so humans don't regularly ride in ours, although there's enough room for non-giant folks on trips of shorter duration. IF Volvo still made the C70, I reckon we would start looking about now(57k miles); but, alas, it may(will?) be a few more years before Volvo gets into the drop -top business again. IF the next gen is anything like the current C70; we'll be in line for one!!! Sept 2019 Update: Well, we have 68k miles on the C70 now and still as happy as ever to own such a nice vehicle. As the car ages a bit more, necessary repairs/maintenance will take a little of the "fun" out of the equation; but I can't complain. Even with some parking lot mishaps and three scraped corner panels, the main body of the car looks great and we get plenty of compliments on its appearance. The operation of the top still continues to impress folks and awe youngsters :) Had to replace the oil filter housing thingy at a cost of $300+, so that wasn't fun and the 70k mile service will be a little spendy. Still not a bad price for such a safe and capable vehicle!!! I keep looking on used car sites just in case I can find a '13 that has been a garage queen for someone...maybe with half the miles of ours ;) Until then, we will keep on enjoying the top-down experience and overall driving satisfaction provided by our C70! March '20 Update: No real changes except for a couple of gremlins showing up. Windshield washers are not working...not sure where the problem lies. Getting a bit of stutter/hesitation on low-end mild acceleration; but we're due for a plug change at the next service...maybe a fuel system clean as well. Despite these little bugs, this car remains a pleasure to drive(especially early morning or evenings with the top down!). We haven't kept a car this long since our '91 Miata stayed with us for nine years @ 135k miles. Not sure we will go THAT long; but we sure do like this car!!!