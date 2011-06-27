Estimated values
2013 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,244
|$10,877
|$13,087
|Clean
|$7,777
|$10,248
|$12,307
|Average
|$6,843
|$8,990
|$10,747
|Rough
|$5,909
|$7,732
|$9,187
2013 Volvo C30 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$7,453
|$9,053
|$10,404
|Clean
|$7,031
|$8,530
|$9,784
|Average
|$6,187
|$7,483
|$8,544
|Rough
|$5,343
|$6,435
|$7,304