Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,421
|$5,066
|$5,934
|Clean
|$3,094
|$4,581
|$5,370
|Average
|$2,441
|$3,610
|$4,241
|Rough
|$1,787
|$2,639
|$3,111
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,202
|$4,368
|$4,979
|Clean
|$2,896
|$3,949
|$4,506
|Average
|$2,284
|$3,112
|$3,558
|Rough
|$1,672
|$2,275
|$2,611
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,621
|$3,679
|$4,235
|Clean
|$2,371
|$3,326
|$3,832
|Average
|$1,870
|$2,621
|$3,026
|Rough
|$1,369
|$1,916
|$2,221
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,735
|$3,983
|$4,640
|Clean
|$2,474
|$3,602
|$4,199
|Average
|$1,951
|$2,838
|$3,316
|Rough
|$1,429
|$2,075
|$2,433
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,949
|$5,403
|$6,167
|Clean
|$3,572
|$4,886
|$5,580
|Average
|$2,818
|$3,850
|$4,407
|Rough
|$2,063
|$2,815
|$3,233
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,470
|$4,196
|$5,110
|Clean
|$2,234
|$3,794
|$4,624
|Average
|$1,762
|$2,990
|$3,651
|Rough
|$1,290
|$2,186
|$2,679
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,973
|$5,662
|$6,550
|Clean
|$3,593
|$5,119
|$5,927
|Average
|$2,834
|$4,034
|$4,681
|Rough
|$2,075
|$2,949
|$3,434
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,001
|$4,225
|$4,870
|Clean
|$2,714
|$3,820
|$4,407
|Average
|$2,141
|$3,011
|$3,480
|Rough
|$1,568
|$2,201
|$2,553
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,879
|$5,284
|$6,023
|Clean
|$3,509
|$4,778
|$5,450
|Average
|$2,768
|$3,765
|$4,304
|Rough
|$2,026
|$2,753
|$3,158
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,910
|$4,056
|$4,658
|Clean
|$2,632
|$3,667
|$4,215
|Average
|$2,076
|$2,890
|$3,328
|Rough
|$1,520
|$2,113
|$2,442
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,456
|$3,567
|$4,151
|Clean
|$2,222
|$3,225
|$3,756
|Average
|$1,752
|$2,541
|$2,967
|Rough
|$1,283
|$1,858
|$2,177
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,379
|$4,775
|$5,510
|Clean
|$3,056
|$4,318
|$4,986
|Average
|$2,411
|$3,403
|$3,938
|Rough
|$1,765
|$2,487
|$2,889