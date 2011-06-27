  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,421$5,066$5,934
Clean$3,094$4,581$5,370
Average$2,441$3,610$4,241
Rough$1,787$2,639$3,111
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,202$4,368$4,979
Clean$2,896$3,949$4,506
Average$2,284$3,112$3,558
Rough$1,672$2,275$2,611
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,621$3,679$4,235
Clean$2,371$3,326$3,832
Average$1,870$2,621$3,026
Rough$1,369$1,916$2,221
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,735$3,983$4,640
Clean$2,474$3,602$4,199
Average$1,951$2,838$3,316
Rough$1,429$2,075$2,433
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,949$5,403$6,167
Clean$3,572$4,886$5,580
Average$2,818$3,850$4,407
Rough$2,063$2,815$3,233
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,470$4,196$5,110
Clean$2,234$3,794$4,624
Average$1,762$2,990$3,651
Rough$1,290$2,186$2,679
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,973$5,662$6,550
Clean$3,593$5,119$5,927
Average$2,834$4,034$4,681
Rough$2,075$2,949$3,434
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,001$4,225$4,870
Clean$2,714$3,820$4,407
Average$2,141$3,011$3,480
Rough$1,568$2,201$2,553
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab LE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,879$5,284$6,023
Clean$3,509$4,778$5,450
Average$2,768$3,765$4,304
Rough$2,026$2,753$3,158
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,910$4,056$4,658
Clean$2,632$3,667$4,215
Average$2,076$2,890$3,328
Rough$1,520$2,113$2,442
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,456$3,567$4,151
Clean$2,222$3,225$3,756
Average$1,752$2,541$2,967
Rough$1,283$1,858$2,177
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Titan 4dr Crew Cab LE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,379$4,775$5,510
Clean$3,056$4,318$4,986
Average$2,411$3,403$3,938
Rough$1,765$2,487$2,889
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,222 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,225 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
To understand if the 2004 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.