Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,031
|$7,779
|$9,357
|Clean
|$4,553
|$7,052
|$8,464
|Average
|$3,596
|$5,598
|$6,677
|Rough
|$2,639
|$4,145
|$4,891
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG 2dr Roadster (5.4L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,843
|$10,428
|$12,490
|Clean
|$6,192
|$9,454
|$11,298
|Average
|$4,891
|$7,505
|$8,913
|Rough
|$3,589
|$5,556
|$6,529