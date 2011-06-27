Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,305
|$9,387
|$10,871
|Clean
|$6,931
|$8,894
|$10,283
|Average
|$6,182
|$7,907
|$9,106
|Rough
|$5,434
|$6,921
|$7,930
2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,090
|$7,900
|$9,190
|Clean
|$5,778
|$7,485
|$8,693
|Average
|$5,154
|$6,655
|$7,699
|Rough
|$4,530
|$5,825
|$6,704
2011 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,570
|$7,305
|$8,543
|Clean
|$5,285
|$6,922
|$8,081
|Average
|$4,714
|$6,154
|$7,156
|Rough
|$4,144
|$5,387
|$6,232
2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,267
|$9,341
|$10,820
|Clean
|$6,895
|$8,851
|$10,235
|Average
|$6,150
|$7,869
|$9,064
|Rough
|$5,406
|$6,888
|$7,893
2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,876
|$8,863
|$10,281
|Clean
|$6,524
|$8,398
|$9,725
|Average
|$5,820
|$7,467
|$8,612
|Rough
|$5,116
|$6,536
|$7,500
2011 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,981
|$7,828
|$9,144
|Clean
|$5,674
|$7,416
|$8,649
|Average
|$5,062
|$6,594
|$7,659
|Rough
|$4,449
|$5,772
|$6,670
2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,379
|$8,196
|$9,491
|Clean
|$6,053
|$7,765
|$8,978
|Average
|$5,399
|$6,904
|$7,951
|Rough
|$4,746
|$6,043
|$6,924
2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,774
|$9,887
|$11,395
|Clean
|$7,376
|$9,368
|$10,778
|Average
|$6,580
|$8,329
|$9,545
|Rough
|$5,784
|$7,291
|$8,312
2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,570
|$6,081
|$6,456
|Clean
|$5,285
|$5,762
|$6,107
|Average
|$4,714
|$5,123
|$5,408
|Rough
|$4,144
|$4,484
|$4,710