  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Nissan Pathfinder Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,305$9,387$10,871
Clean$6,931$8,894$10,283
Average$6,182$7,907$9,106
Rough$5,434$6,921$7,930
Sell my 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,090$7,900$9,190
Clean$5,778$7,485$8,693
Average$5,154$6,655$7,699
Rough$4,530$5,825$6,704
Sell my 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,570$7,305$8,543
Clean$5,285$6,922$8,081
Average$4,714$6,154$7,156
Rough$4,144$5,387$6,232
Sell my 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,267$9,341$10,820
Clean$6,895$8,851$10,235
Average$6,150$7,869$9,064
Rough$5,406$6,888$7,893
Sell my 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,876$8,863$10,281
Clean$6,524$8,398$9,725
Average$5,820$7,467$8,612
Rough$5,116$6,536$7,500
Sell my 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,981$7,828$9,144
Clean$5,674$7,416$8,649
Average$5,062$6,594$7,659
Rough$4,449$5,772$6,670
Sell my 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,379$8,196$9,491
Clean$6,053$7,765$8,978
Average$5,399$6,904$7,951
Rough$4,746$6,043$6,924
Sell my 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,774$9,887$11,395
Clean$7,376$9,368$10,778
Average$6,580$8,329$9,545
Rough$5,784$7,291$8,312
Sell my 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,570$6,081$6,456
Clean$5,285$5,762$6,107
Average$4,714$5,123$5,408
Rough$4,144$4,484$4,710
Sell my 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,285 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,922 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,285 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,922 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,285 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,922 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $4,144 to $8,543, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.