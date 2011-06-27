Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,272
|$1,660
|Clean
|$489
|$1,117
|$1,457
|Average
|$351
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$212
|$496
|$647
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Jetta K2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,272
|$1,660
|Clean
|$489
|$1,117
|$1,457
|Average
|$351
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$212
|$496
|$647
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$838
|$1,370
|$1,663
|Clean
|$734
|$1,203
|$1,460
|Average
|$526
|$869
|$1,054
|Rough
|$318
|$535
|$648
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Jetta TDi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$697
|$1,319
|$1,660
|Clean
|$611
|$1,158
|$1,457
|Average
|$438
|$836
|$1,052
|Rough
|$264
|$515
|$647
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Jetta GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,272
|$1,660
|Clean
|$489
|$1,117
|$1,457
|Average
|$351
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$212
|$496
|$647
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,304
|$1,660
|Clean
|$571
|$1,145
|$1,457
|Average
|$409
|$827
|$1,052
|Rough
|$248
|$509
|$647
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$711
|$1,325
|$1,660
|Clean
|$623
|$1,163
|$1,457
|Average
|$446
|$840
|$1,052
|Rough
|$270
|$517
|$647