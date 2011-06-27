  1. Home
2001 Saturn S-Series Value

Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,424$1,996$2,303
Clean$1,259$1,770$2,044
Average$930$1,317$1,525
Rough$600$864$1,007
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,360$1,888$2,172
Clean$1,203$1,674$1,928
Average$888$1,246$1,439
Rough$573$817$950
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,476$2,049$2,358
Clean$1,305$1,817$2,092
Average$964$1,352$1,561
Rough$622$887$1,031
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,395$1,940$2,234
Clean$1,234$1,720$1,982
Average$911$1,280$1,479
Rough$588$840$976
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,551$2,146$2,465
Clean$1,372$1,902$2,187
Average$1,013$1,416$1,632
Rough$654$929$1,077
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,585$2,190$2,517
Clean$1,402$1,942$2,233
Average$1,035$1,445$1,667
Rough$668$948$1,100
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,493$2,080$2,395
Clean$1,320$1,844$2,126
Average$975$1,372$1,586
Rough$630$900$1,047
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,407$1,959$2,257
Clean$1,244$1,737$2,003
Average$919$1,293$1,495
Rough$593$848$987
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,455$2,024$2,331
Clean$1,287$1,794$2,069
Average$950$1,335$1,544
Rough$613$876$1,019
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,285$1,798$2,076
Clean$1,136$1,594$1,842
Average$839$1,186$1,375
Rough$542$778$907
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,638$2,253$2,585
Clean$1,448$1,998$2,294
Average$1,069$1,487$1,712
Rough$690$975$1,130
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Saturn S-Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Saturn S-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,244 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,737 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Saturn S-Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Saturn S-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,244 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,737 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Saturn S-Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Saturn S-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,244 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,737 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Saturn S-Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Saturn S-Series and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2001 Saturn S-Series ranges from $593 to $2,257, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Saturn S-Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.