Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,424
|$1,996
|$2,303
|Clean
|$1,259
|$1,770
|$2,044
|Average
|$930
|$1,317
|$1,525
|Rough
|$600
|$864
|$1,007
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,360
|$1,888
|$2,172
|Clean
|$1,203
|$1,674
|$1,928
|Average
|$888
|$1,246
|$1,439
|Rough
|$573
|$817
|$950
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$2,049
|$2,358
|Clean
|$1,305
|$1,817
|$2,092
|Average
|$964
|$1,352
|$1,561
|Rough
|$622
|$887
|$1,031
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,395
|$1,940
|$2,234
|Clean
|$1,234
|$1,720
|$1,982
|Average
|$911
|$1,280
|$1,479
|Rough
|$588
|$840
|$976
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,146
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,372
|$1,902
|$2,187
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,416
|$1,632
|Rough
|$654
|$929
|$1,077
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$2,190
|$2,517
|Clean
|$1,402
|$1,942
|$2,233
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,445
|$1,667
|Rough
|$668
|$948
|$1,100
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,080
|$2,395
|Clean
|$1,320
|$1,844
|$2,126
|Average
|$975
|$1,372
|$1,586
|Rough
|$630
|$900
|$1,047
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$1,959
|$2,257
|Clean
|$1,244
|$1,737
|$2,003
|Average
|$919
|$1,293
|$1,495
|Rough
|$593
|$848
|$987
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,455
|$2,024
|$2,331
|Clean
|$1,287
|$1,794
|$2,069
|Average
|$950
|$1,335
|$1,544
|Rough
|$613
|$876
|$1,019
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$1,798
|$2,076
|Clean
|$1,136
|$1,594
|$1,842
|Average
|$839
|$1,186
|$1,375
|Rough
|$542
|$778
|$907
Estimated values
2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,638
|$2,253
|$2,585
|Clean
|$1,448
|$1,998
|$2,294
|Average
|$1,069
|$1,487
|$1,712
|Rough
|$690
|$975
|$1,130