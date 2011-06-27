Estimated values
2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,164
|$7,117
|$8,437
|Clean
|$4,889
|$6,730
|$7,955
|Average
|$4,340
|$5,957
|$6,991
|Rough
|$3,791
|$5,183
|$6,026
Estimated values
2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,270
|$5,846
|$6,912
|Clean
|$4,043
|$5,528
|$6,517
|Average
|$3,589
|$4,892
|$5,726
|Rough
|$3,135
|$4,257
|$4,936
Estimated values
2010 Volvo XC90 V8 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,035
|$6,789
|$7,978
|Clean
|$4,767
|$6,420
|$7,522
|Average
|$4,232
|$5,682
|$6,610
|Rough
|$3,696
|$4,943
|$5,698