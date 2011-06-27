Estimated values
2013 Acura ILX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,632
|$12,037
|$14,062
|Clean
|$9,087
|$11,341
|$13,223
|Average
|$7,996
|$9,949
|$11,547
|Rough
|$6,905
|$8,557
|$9,871
Estimated values
2013 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,259
|$10,433
|$12,263
|Clean
|$7,791
|$9,829
|$11,532
|Average
|$6,856
|$8,623
|$10,070
|Rough
|$5,920
|$7,416
|$8,609
Estimated values
2013 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,089
|$11,403
|$13,353
|Clean
|$8,574
|$10,744
|$12,557
|Average
|$7,544
|$9,425
|$10,965
|Rough
|$6,515
|$8,106
|$9,374
Estimated values
2013 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,085
|$11,402
|$13,353
|Clean
|$8,570
|$10,743
|$12,557
|Average
|$7,541
|$9,424
|$10,965
|Rough
|$6,512
|$8,105
|$9,374
Estimated values
2013 Acura ILX Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,883
|$12,667
|$15,008
|Clean
|$9,323
|$11,935
|$14,113
|Average
|$8,204
|$10,470
|$12,325
|Rough
|$7,085
|$9,005
|$10,536
Estimated values
2013 Acura ILX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,151
|$10,927
|$13,256
|Clean
|$7,689
|$10,295
|$12,466
|Average
|$6,766
|$9,031
|$10,886
|Rough
|$5,843
|$7,767
|$9,306