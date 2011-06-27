Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,333
|$14,555
|$16,995
|Clean
|$11,981
|$14,150
|$16,492
|Average
|$11,278
|$13,340
|$15,485
|Rough
|$10,575
|$12,530
|$14,479
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,226
|$12,196
|$14,357
|Clean
|$9,934
|$11,857
|$13,932
|Average
|$9,351
|$11,178
|$13,082
|Rough
|$8,768
|$10,500
|$12,232
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,381
|$13,488
|$15,800
|Clean
|$11,056
|$13,113
|$15,332
|Average
|$10,408
|$12,362
|$14,397
|Rough
|$9,759
|$11,611
|$13,461
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,897
|$15,154
|$17,637
|Clean
|$12,529
|$14,732
|$17,115
|Average
|$11,794
|$13,889
|$16,071
|Rough
|$11,059
|$13,046
|$15,026
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,073
|$16,451
|$19,070
|Clean
|$13,672
|$15,993
|$18,505
|Average
|$12,870
|$15,078
|$17,376
|Rough
|$12,067
|$14,163
|$16,248
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,581
|$15,908
|$18,470
|Clean
|$13,194
|$15,465
|$17,923
|Average
|$12,420
|$14,580
|$16,830
|Rough
|$11,645
|$13,695
|$15,737
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,614
|$13,575
|$15,737
|Clean
|$11,283
|$13,197
|$15,271
|Average
|$10,621
|$12,442
|$14,339
|Rough
|$9,959
|$11,687
|$13,408