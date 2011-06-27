  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,333$14,555$16,995
Clean$11,981$14,150$16,492
Average$11,278$13,340$15,485
Rough$10,575$12,530$14,479
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,226$12,196$14,357
Clean$9,934$11,857$13,932
Average$9,351$11,178$13,082
Rough$8,768$10,500$12,232
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,381$13,488$15,800
Clean$11,056$13,113$15,332
Average$10,408$12,362$14,397
Rough$9,759$11,611$13,461
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,897$15,154$17,637
Clean$12,529$14,732$17,115
Average$11,794$13,889$16,071
Rough$11,059$13,046$15,026
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,073$16,451$19,070
Clean$13,672$15,993$18,505
Average$12,870$15,078$17,376
Rough$12,067$14,163$16,248
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,581$15,908$18,470
Clean$13,194$15,465$17,923
Average$12,420$14,580$16,830
Rough$11,645$13,695$15,737
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,614$13,575$15,737
Clean$11,283$13,197$15,271
Average$10,621$12,442$14,339
Rough$9,959$11,687$13,408
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,934 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,857 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,934 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,857 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,934 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,857 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $8,768 to $14,357, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.