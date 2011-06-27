Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,840
|$11,756
|$14,236
|Clean
|$8,416
|$11,183
|$13,509
|Average
|$7,570
|$10,036
|$12,056
|Rough
|$6,723
|$8,890
|$10,602
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,384
|$11,114
|$13,437
|Clean
|$7,983
|$10,572
|$12,751
|Average
|$7,179
|$9,488
|$11,379
|Rough
|$6,376
|$8,405
|$10,006
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,058
|$11,877
|$14,278
|Clean
|$8,624
|$11,298
|$13,549
|Average
|$7,756
|$10,139
|$12,091
|Rough
|$6,888
|$8,981
|$10,633
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,198
|$12,114
|$14,596
|Clean
|$8,758
|$11,523
|$13,850
|Average
|$7,877
|$10,342
|$12,360
|Rough
|$6,995
|$9,161
|$10,869
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 50's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,343
|$11,142
|$13,521
|Clean
|$7,944
|$10,598
|$12,830
|Average
|$7,144
|$9,512
|$11,450
|Rough
|$6,345
|$8,426
|$10,069
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,910
|$11,760
|$14,187
|Clean
|$8,484
|$11,187
|$13,462
|Average
|$7,630
|$10,040
|$12,013
|Rough
|$6,776
|$8,894
|$10,565
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,384
|$11,114
|$13,437
|Clean
|$7,983
|$10,572
|$12,751
|Average
|$7,179
|$9,488
|$11,379
|Rough
|$6,376
|$8,405
|$10,006
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,200
|$10,887
|$13,173
|Clean
|$7,807
|$10,357
|$12,500
|Average
|$7,022
|$9,295
|$11,155
|Rough
|$6,236
|$8,233
|$9,810
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,483
|$11,236
|$13,578
|Clean
|$8,077
|$10,688
|$12,884
|Average
|$7,264
|$9,592
|$11,498
|Rough
|$6,451
|$8,497
|$10,111
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,193
|$10,879
|$13,163
|Clean
|$7,800
|$10,349
|$12,491
|Average
|$7,016
|$9,288
|$11,147
|Rough
|$6,231
|$8,227
|$9,803
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,840
|$11,756
|$14,236
|Clean
|$8,416
|$11,183
|$13,509
|Average
|$7,570
|$10,036
|$12,056
|Rough
|$6,723
|$8,890
|$10,602
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,680
|$11,431
|$13,775
|Clean
|$8,265
|$10,874
|$13,071
|Average
|$7,433
|$9,759
|$11,665
|Rough
|$6,602
|$8,645
|$10,258
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,910
|$11,760
|$14,187
|Clean
|$8,484
|$11,187
|$13,462
|Average
|$7,630
|$10,040
|$12,013
|Rough
|$6,776
|$8,894
|$10,565
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,556
|$11,268
|$13,578
|Clean
|$8,146
|$10,719
|$12,884
|Average
|$7,326
|$9,620
|$11,498
|Rough
|$6,507
|$8,521
|$10,111
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,673
|$11,470
|$13,850
|Clean
|$8,258
|$10,911
|$13,143
|Average
|$7,427
|$9,793
|$11,729
|Rough
|$6,596
|$8,674
|$10,314
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,482
|$11,171
|$13,460
|Clean
|$8,076
|$10,627
|$12,773
|Average
|$7,263
|$9,538
|$11,399
|Rough
|$6,451
|$8,448
|$10,024
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,673
|$11,470
|$13,850
|Clean
|$8,258
|$10,911
|$13,143
|Average
|$7,427
|$9,793
|$11,729
|Rough
|$6,596
|$8,674
|$10,314
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,851
|$11,688
|$14,102
|Clean
|$8,427
|$11,119
|$13,382
|Average
|$7,579
|$9,979
|$11,942
|Rough
|$6,731
|$8,839
|$10,502
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,087
|$11,977
|$14,438
|Clean
|$8,652
|$11,393
|$13,701
|Average
|$7,781
|$10,225
|$12,226
|Rough
|$6,911
|$9,058
|$10,752
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,305
|$11,017
|$13,324
|Clean
|$7,907
|$10,480
|$12,644
|Average
|$7,112
|$9,405
|$11,283
|Rough
|$6,316
|$8,331
|$9,923
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,562
|$11,333
|$13,690
|Clean
|$8,152
|$10,780
|$12,991
|Average
|$7,332
|$9,675
|$11,593
|Rough
|$6,511
|$8,570
|$10,195
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,397
|$11,058
|$13,324
|Clean
|$7,994
|$10,519
|$12,644
|Average
|$7,190
|$9,441
|$11,283
|Rough
|$6,386
|$8,363
|$9,923
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,200
|$10,887
|$13,173
|Clean
|$7,807
|$10,357
|$12,500
|Average
|$7,022
|$9,295
|$11,155
|Rough
|$6,236
|$8,233
|$9,810
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,375
|$12,330
|$14,845
|Clean
|$8,926
|$11,729
|$14,087
|Average
|$8,028
|$10,526
|$12,571
|Rough
|$7,130
|$9,324
|$11,055
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 60's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,224
|$12,145
|$14,632
|Clean
|$8,782
|$11,553
|$13,885
|Average
|$7,899
|$10,369
|$12,391
|Rough
|$7,015
|$9,185
|$10,897
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,097
|$11,852
|$14,200
|Clean
|$8,662
|$11,274
|$13,475
|Average
|$7,790
|$10,119
|$12,025
|Rough
|$6,919
|$8,963
|$10,575
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,336
|$12,295
|$14,815
|Clean
|$8,888
|$11,696
|$14,059
|Average
|$7,994
|$10,497
|$12,546
|Rough
|$7,100
|$9,298
|$11,033
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,680
|$11,431
|$13,775
|Clean
|$8,265
|$10,874
|$13,071
|Average
|$7,433
|$9,759
|$11,665
|Rough
|$6,602
|$8,645
|$10,258
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,375
|$12,330
|$14,845
|Clean
|$8,926
|$11,729
|$14,087
|Average
|$8,028
|$10,526
|$12,571
|Rough
|$7,130
|$9,324
|$11,055
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,851
|$11,688
|$14,102
|Clean
|$8,427
|$11,119
|$13,382
|Average
|$7,579
|$9,979
|$11,942
|Rough
|$6,731
|$8,839
|$10,502
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,193
|$10,879
|$13,163
|Clean
|$7,800
|$10,349
|$12,491
|Average
|$7,016
|$9,288
|$11,147
|Rough
|$6,231
|$8,227
|$9,803
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,087
|$11,977
|$14,438
|Clean
|$8,652
|$11,393
|$13,701
|Average
|$7,781
|$10,225
|$12,226
|Rough
|$6,911
|$9,058
|$10,752
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 70's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,226
|$10,920
|$13,211
|Clean
|$7,832
|$10,387
|$12,536
|Average
|$7,044
|$9,323
|$11,187
|Rough
|$6,256
|$8,258
|$9,838
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,022
|$10,742
|$13,054
|Clean
|$7,638
|$10,219
|$12,388
|Average
|$6,869
|$9,171
|$11,055
|Rough
|$6,101
|$8,124
|$9,722
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,562
|$11,333
|$13,690
|Clean
|$8,152
|$10,780
|$12,991
|Average
|$7,332
|$9,675
|$11,593
|Rough
|$6,511
|$8,570
|$10,195
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,198
|$12,114
|$14,596
|Clean
|$8,758
|$11,523
|$13,850
|Average
|$7,877
|$10,342
|$12,360
|Rough
|$6,995
|$9,161
|$10,869
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,017
|$11,876
|$14,310
|Clean
|$8,585
|$11,297
|$13,579
|Average
|$7,722
|$10,139
|$12,118
|Rough
|$6,858
|$8,981
|$10,656