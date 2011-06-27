  1. Home
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,840$11,756$14,236
Clean$8,416$11,183$13,509
Average$7,570$10,036$12,056
Rough$6,723$8,890$10,602
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,384$11,114$13,437
Clean$7,983$10,572$12,751
Average$7,179$9,488$11,379
Rough$6,376$8,405$10,006
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,058$11,877$14,278
Clean$8,624$11,298$13,549
Average$7,756$10,139$12,091
Rough$6,888$8,981$10,633
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,198$12,114$14,596
Clean$8,758$11,523$13,850
Average$7,877$10,342$12,360
Rough$6,995$9,161$10,869
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 50's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,343$11,142$13,521
Clean$7,944$10,598$12,830
Average$7,144$9,512$11,450
Rough$6,345$8,426$10,069
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,910$11,760$14,187
Clean$8,484$11,187$13,462
Average$7,630$10,040$12,013
Rough$6,776$8,894$10,565
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,384$11,114$13,437
Clean$7,983$10,572$12,751
Average$7,179$9,488$11,379
Rough$6,376$8,405$10,006
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,200$10,887$13,173
Clean$7,807$10,357$12,500
Average$7,022$9,295$11,155
Rough$6,236$8,233$9,810
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,483$11,236$13,578
Clean$8,077$10,688$12,884
Average$7,264$9,592$11,498
Rough$6,451$8,497$10,111
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,193$10,879$13,163
Clean$7,800$10,349$12,491
Average$7,016$9,288$11,147
Rough$6,231$8,227$9,803
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,840$11,756$14,236
Clean$8,416$11,183$13,509
Average$7,570$10,036$12,056
Rough$6,723$8,890$10,602
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,680$11,431$13,775
Clean$8,265$10,874$13,071
Average$7,433$9,759$11,665
Rough$6,602$8,645$10,258
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,910$11,760$14,187
Clean$8,484$11,187$13,462
Average$7,630$10,040$12,013
Rough$6,776$8,894$10,565
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,556$11,268$13,578
Clean$8,146$10,719$12,884
Average$7,326$9,620$11,498
Rough$6,507$8,521$10,111
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,673$11,470$13,850
Clean$8,258$10,911$13,143
Average$7,427$9,793$11,729
Rough$6,596$8,674$10,314
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,482$11,171$13,460
Clean$8,076$10,627$12,773
Average$7,263$9,538$11,399
Rough$6,451$8,448$10,024
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,673$11,470$13,850
Clean$8,258$10,911$13,143
Average$7,427$9,793$11,729
Rough$6,596$8,674$10,314
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,851$11,688$14,102
Clean$8,427$11,119$13,382
Average$7,579$9,979$11,942
Rough$6,731$8,839$10,502
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,087$11,977$14,438
Clean$8,652$11,393$13,701
Average$7,781$10,225$12,226
Rough$6,911$9,058$10,752
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,305$11,017$13,324
Clean$7,907$10,480$12,644
Average$7,112$9,405$11,283
Rough$6,316$8,331$9,923
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,562$11,333$13,690
Clean$8,152$10,780$12,991
Average$7,332$9,675$11,593
Rough$6,511$8,570$10,195
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,397$11,058$13,324
Clean$7,994$10,519$12,644
Average$7,190$9,441$11,283
Rough$6,386$8,363$9,923
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,200$10,887$13,173
Clean$7,807$10,357$12,500
Average$7,022$9,295$11,155
Rough$6,236$8,233$9,810
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,375$12,330$14,845
Clean$8,926$11,729$14,087
Average$8,028$10,526$12,571
Rough$7,130$9,324$11,055
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 60's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,224$12,145$14,632
Clean$8,782$11,553$13,885
Average$7,899$10,369$12,391
Rough$7,015$9,185$10,897
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,097$11,852$14,200
Clean$8,662$11,274$13,475
Average$7,790$10,119$12,025
Rough$6,919$8,963$10,575
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,336$12,295$14,815
Clean$8,888$11,696$14,059
Average$7,994$10,497$12,546
Rough$7,100$9,298$11,033
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,680$11,431$13,775
Clean$8,265$10,874$13,071
Average$7,433$9,759$11,665
Rough$6,602$8,645$10,258
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,375$12,330$14,845
Clean$8,926$11,729$14,087
Average$8,028$10,526$12,571
Rough$7,130$9,324$11,055
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,851$11,688$14,102
Clean$8,427$11,119$13,382
Average$7,579$9,979$11,942
Rough$6,731$8,839$10,502
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,193$10,879$13,163
Clean$7,800$10,349$12,491
Average$7,016$9,288$11,147
Rough$6,231$8,227$9,803
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,087$11,977$14,438
Clean$8,652$11,393$13,701
Average$7,781$10,225$12,226
Rough$6,911$9,058$10,752
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 70's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,226$10,920$13,211
Clean$7,832$10,387$12,536
Average$7,044$9,323$11,187
Rough$6,256$8,258$9,838
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,022$10,742$13,054
Clean$7,638$10,219$12,388
Average$6,869$9,171$11,055
Rough$6,101$8,124$9,722
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,562$11,333$13,690
Clean$8,152$10,780$12,991
Average$7,332$9,675$11,593
Rough$6,511$8,570$10,195
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,198$12,114$14,596
Clean$8,758$11,523$13,850
Average$7,877$10,342$12,360
Rough$6,995$9,161$10,869
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,017$11,876$14,310
Clean$8,585$11,297$13,579
Average$7,722$10,139$12,118
Rough$6,858$8,981$10,656
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,944 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,598 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,944 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,598 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,944 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,598 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible ranges from $6,345 to $13,521, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.